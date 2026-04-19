Michigan's Sleepy State Park Is A Lakeside Vacation Haven For Camping, Trails, And Paddling Fun

Bewabic State Park is a great place to enjoy the serenity of the outdoors. The longest trail in the park is the Bewabic Nature Trail, a 2.1-mile trek that goes through the woods and has pretty views of the lake. It's also a good choice for seeing mushrooms and wildlife. The 0.5-mile Island Trail, accessed by a bridge where you may see fish in the water, is another option for hikers. Here, you can see three stone CCC-era fireplaces and more views of the lake. There are also unofficial short paths between the campground and day-use areas, which give you another chance to meander through the wilderness. This trail hasn't been discovered by the masses — with only 11 reviews on AllTrails, it shouldn't be hard to find some peace and quiet.

One of the best things to do at Bewabic State Park is to get out on the water and soak up the sunshine at Fortune Lake. There is a boat launch at the lake, which offers paddling opportunities for kayaking, canoeing, and stand-up paddleboarding. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, it's possible to rent a canoe, kayak, or paddleboard from the park. A few reviews mention goose droppings around the grass by the lake, so it's advisable to watch your step.