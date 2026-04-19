Michigan's Sleepy State Park Is A Lakeside Vacation Haven For Camping, Trails, And Paddling Fun
With 103 state parks and six National Park Service sites, Michigan offers visitors plenty of opportunities to get out in nature and explore. One such spot is Bewabic State Park — located in the Upper Peninsula close to the tiny Michigan city of Crystal Falls, the park encompasses 315 acres and is a lovely spot to enjoy a lakeside getaway and experience the great outdoors.
Bewabic State Park is a peaceful and quiet place, centered around Fortune Lake, part of the larger Fortune Lakes chain. There are several interesting historic structures built by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) — besides stone restrooms, stoves, and drinking fountains, there's an impressive log bathhouse. The park also has a tennis court and a playground for staying active, and a picnic area with a shelter for relaxing. You may spot wildlife like deer, porcupines, or red foxes, and birds such as pileated woodpeckers and eastern bluebirds. Anglers can cast a line for walleye, bluegill, perch, and bass, and there's a beach for swimming. All these activities, combined with trails, paddling, and camping, make Bewabic a great pick for a lake vacation.
Hiking and paddling in Bewabic State Park
Bewabic State Park is a great place to enjoy the serenity of the outdoors. The longest trail in the park is the Bewabic Nature Trail, a 2.1-mile trek that goes through the woods and has pretty views of the lake. It's also a good choice for seeing mushrooms and wildlife. The 0.5-mile Island Trail, accessed by a bridge where you may see fish in the water, is another option for hikers. Here, you can see three stone CCC-era fireplaces and more views of the lake. There are also unofficial short paths between the campground and day-use areas, which give you another chance to meander through the wilderness. This trail hasn't been discovered by the masses — with only 11 reviews on AllTrails, it shouldn't be hard to find some peace and quiet.
One of the best things to do at Bewabic State Park is to get out on the water and soak up the sunshine at Fortune Lake. There is a boat launch at the lake, which offers paddling opportunities for kayaking, canoeing, and stand-up paddleboarding. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, it's possible to rent a canoe, kayak, or paddleboard from the park. A few reviews mention goose droppings around the grass by the lake, so it's advisable to watch your step.
Camping at Bewabic and planning your trip
Bewabic State Park is a top spot for camping, with 130 sites across three different loops. Most have an electric hookup, and there are four rustic walk-in sites if you'd prefer a more rugged experience. There is a modern building with toilets and showers, which is highly rated for its cleanliness, along with vault toilets. There is limited phone coverage here, and one camper, in a review at The Dyrt, noted that some sites have uneven parking and strange placements for firepits— but overall, feedback is generally quite positive. One Google reviewer offered a nice summary, saying, "This is an absolutely beautiful, clean state park. My family and I really enjoyed camping here. The sites are very private and the campground is pretty quiet. Loved it! We will definitely be coming here again."
Bewabic State Park is less than 10 minutes from Crystal Falls, which hosts the quirky Humongous Fungus Festival in the summer. It's a 45-minute drive from Bewabic to Ford Airport in Kingsford, which is the closest airport — there are flights to Minneapolis-St. Paul and Detroit airports here. Another option is Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport, the airport serving Marquette, the small Michigan city on the shores of Lake Superior, which is about a 1.5-hour drive away. A recreation passport (park pass) is required for a trip to Bewabic State Park — fees vary depending on whether you're a Michigan resident or have a vehicle from out of state.