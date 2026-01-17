This Tiny Michigan City Is A Hidden Gem For Forest Walks, Lakeside Escapes, And Breezy Golf Days

The phrase "hidden gem" is used a lot these days to describe just about anywhere that's off the beaten path. But when you come across a place as special as Crystal Falls, Michigan, you'll see it earns the title. Tucked away in Iron County, Michigan, this city, alongside other picturesque Michigan lakeshore spots like Lake Orion, shows what a hidden gem should actually be.

It takes a little effort to get here, but that's part of the charm — nothing worth having comes easily, right? The nearest commercial airport is Ford Airport in Kingsford, around a 40-minute drive, with daily flights offered by Delta Airlines. For travelers coming from further afield, larger hubs like Milwaukee or even Chicago O'Hare International Airport offer more options. From there, pick up a rental car for a scenic four- to five-hour drive north.

And if you're an outdoor lover, you will find no shortage of things to do. Scenic trails that wind through the woods, perfect for a morning hike, an afternoon bike ride, or simply getting lost in nature. At nearby Runkle Lake, the water is still and calm, ideal for a swim or paddle. And if your perfect summer day includes a round of golf, the local course is definitely not a spot to skip.