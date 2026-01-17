This Tiny Michigan City Is A Hidden Gem For Forest Walks, Lakeside Escapes, And Breezy Golf Days
The phrase "hidden gem" is used a lot these days to describe just about anywhere that's off the beaten path. But when you come across a place as special as Crystal Falls, Michigan, you'll see it earns the title. Tucked away in Iron County, Michigan, this city, alongside other picturesque Michigan lakeshore spots like Lake Orion, shows what a hidden gem should actually be.
It takes a little effort to get here, but that's part of the charm — nothing worth having comes easily, right? The nearest commercial airport is Ford Airport in Kingsford, around a 40-minute drive, with daily flights offered by Delta Airlines. For travelers coming from further afield, larger hubs like Milwaukee or even Chicago O'Hare International Airport offer more options. From there, pick up a rental car for a scenic four- to five-hour drive north.
And if you're an outdoor lover, you will find no shortage of things to do. Scenic trails that wind through the woods, perfect for a morning hike, an afternoon bike ride, or simply getting lost in nature. At nearby Runkle Lake, the water is still and calm, ideal for a swim or paddle. And if your perfect summer day includes a round of golf, the local course is definitely not a spot to skip.
Explore the trails and tranquil waters of Crystal Falls, Michigan
Crystal Falls, Michigan, is a lovely vacation spot if switching off in nature is your favorite way to destress (and so is Thorne Swift Nature Preserve, one of Michigan's underrated nature preserves). You're surrounded by dense forest trails perfect for long hikes, runs, or rides. The Paint River Walkway is a great starting point, offering an accessible, well-maintained riverside trail that winds through the city alongside the Paint River. It's peaceful for a morning stroll or golden-hour walk. There are benches along the way where you can stop and rest, or even enjoy a picnic.
Bewabic State Park features shaded trails, picnic spots, lake views, and campsites, as well as a boat launch. It's just a short drive away from the city center, only 4.5 miles. Despite this closeness, there are 315 acres of dense forests, so you'll feel as if you're stepping deep into the wilderness.
After you hit your hiking quota for the day, what about a relaxing lake swim? The lakes around Crystal Falls are seriously inviting and something your aching muscles will be begging you not to skip. Runkle Lake is a local favorite for swimming, kayaking, or simply sitting on the shoreline with a good book. It's calm, quiet, and framed by trees that turn golden in the fall — ideal for adding to your leaf-peeping itinerary. If you're up for a short drive (roughly 30 minutes), Hagerman Lake offers even more water to explore, with gentle paddling routes and boat launches.
Golfing at Crystal View Golf Course
Golf is really the biggest star of Crystal Falls — even a single round here feels like you've escaped to a nature retreat. Crystal View Golf Course, the city's nine-hole public course, is a golf lover's dream. It's built onto the banks of Paint River with views of the surrounding forests. The course rating is 35.1 for men and 37.2 for women, and has a slope rating of 124 (men) and 125 (women). It is considered a difficult one, with affordable rates starting at about $30 for nine holes or $35 for 18, with junior rates from $20 to $25 depending on round length. You can even rent golf carts onsite or bring your own at no extra cost.
The golf course is a real hit with locals and first‑time visitors alike. "When I drove into the parking lot, I [knew] I'd found a hidden gem," wrote one GolfPass reviewer. Reddit golf travelers chimed in too, calling it "a fun little local course" with a hilly terrain that punishes and surprises in equal measure. And if you're a Michigan golf lover, be sure to visit Evergreen Resort next, an iconic Northern Michigan getaway. Between the quiet trails, still lakes, and a golf course that surprises even seasoned players, this small city is one you'll be grateful you found.