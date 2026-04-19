South Carolina's Largest Lake Is An Artificial Haven With Restaurants, World-Class Fishing, And Paddling

One thing that makes South Carolina such a great place to visit is that it's full of incredible scenery. If you're a nature-lover, there are plenty of destinations to explore, such as the crystal-clear, picturesque lake hidden in the Blue Ridge Mountains. And if it's lakeside activities you're after, one of the best places to do them is South Carolina's largest lake, Lake Marion.

At a whopping 110,000 acres, Lake Marion offers many opportunities for lakeside fun, including world-class fishing, boating and paddling, swimming, and relaxing next to the water. Lake Marion is located next to Lake Moultrie, which is full of sunken forests and secret coves. It's also close to many different small towns, providing plenty of restaurant options to tickle your taste buds after a day of adventure.

Although Lake Marion is awash in natural splendor, it was actually created in the 1930s as part of a hydroelectric project. Because of its massive expanse, various towns and forests were flooded. As a result, today you can still see trees sticking up out of the water, creating a more unique, somewhat ethereal experience.