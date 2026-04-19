South Carolina's Largest Lake Is An Artificial Haven With Restaurants, World-Class Fishing, And Paddling
One thing that makes South Carolina such a great place to visit is that it's full of incredible scenery. If you're a nature-lover, there are plenty of destinations to explore, such as the crystal-clear, picturesque lake hidden in the Blue Ridge Mountains. And if it's lakeside activities you're after, one of the best places to do them is South Carolina's largest lake, Lake Marion.
At a whopping 110,000 acres, Lake Marion offers many opportunities for lakeside fun, including world-class fishing, boating and paddling, swimming, and relaxing next to the water. Lake Marion is located next to Lake Moultrie, which is full of sunken forests and secret coves. It's also close to many different small towns, providing plenty of restaurant options to tickle your taste buds after a day of adventure.
Although Lake Marion is awash in natural splendor, it was actually created in the 1930s as part of a hydroelectric project. Because of its massive expanse, various towns and forests were flooded. As a result, today you can still see trees sticking up out of the water, creating a more unique, somewhat ethereal experience.
Your guide to fishing and paddling on Lake Marion
One of the main side effects of its creation was giving more space for local fish species to thrive. According to the site Bassmaster, the Santee-Cooper Lakes (Marion and Moultrie) rank 23rd out of the 25th best sites for bass fishing in the country.
Beyond bass, other fish species you can catch in Lake Marion include catfish and crappie. Some of the best places to catch fish include Stumphole Swamp in the upper western portion of the lake, and the Diversion Canal, which connects Lake Marion to Lake Moultrie. To fish on Lake Marion, you can either charter a boat, or cast a line from the shores of Santee State Park. No matter what, though, you'll need a South Carolina fishing license.
Aside from fishing, you can explore the surface on a kayak or canoe. Thanks to the abundance of sunken forests throughout the lake, paddling here is much more exciting, as long as you can navigate through the trees. Overall, there are 16 boat ramps throughout the lake, and the terrain changes from one spot to the next.
Restaurants with views and places to sleep near Lake Marion
While the lake is the main attraction, don't forget to taste your way through the region by visiting the fantastic restaurants surrounding Lake Marion. In Santee, there's Captain's Quarters Seafood and Steak, which offers fresh fish and succulent cuts of meat. For lakeside views, try Goat Island Restaurant and Bar, which sits next to the Santee Wildlife Refuge and serves a variety of pub food. You can also bring in your cleaned catch and have them cook it how you like it. Fayz at the Lake, in Manning on the Eastern side, also has lake views and casual eats.
Because Lake Marion is so large, you'll need to figure out which part of the lake you want to explore. For example, Eutawville, the historic gem with affordable living on the southern edge of the lake, is about an hour north of Charleston International Airport. By comparison, Pinewood, a small town on the northern tip, is about an hour and 20 minutes away.
As far as accommodations go, there are campgrounds, hotels, and vacation rentals scattered throughout the area. You can find something within your budget and travel preferences, from chain hotels like Quality Inn to a more local option like Bells Marina and Resort in Eutawville.