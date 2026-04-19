Colorado's Master-Planned Aurora Neighborhood Charms With Local Bites, Scenic Trails, And Artsy Vibes

Among the growing suburbs that fan out from Denver's downtown core, Colorado's Aurora Highlands neighborhood is one to watch. A 4,000-acre master-planned community in the making, Aurora Highlands is an artsy, wide-open enclave in the larger tapestry of the Mile-High City.

As one of the closest neighborhoods to Denver International Airport (DIA), a Colorado foodie favorite with many restaurants and the largest airport in the U.S., Aurora Highlands is located less than 25 minutes from DIA and about 30 minutes from downtown. The ambitious urban expansion project surrounding the airport, known as the Colorado Aerotropolis, is on a mission to reimagine how Denverites — and Denver visitors — work and play, and Aurora is one of eight participating regions closing the gap between downtown and DIA.

Its forward-looking outlook and amenities have made the new Aurora Highlands community a fast favorite for young professionals, families, and new homebuyers in the area. With ample nearby local restaurants, scenic trails and parks, and a burgeoning arts scene, it's easy to see why.