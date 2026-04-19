Colorado's Master-Planned Aurora Neighborhood Charms With Local Bites, Scenic Trails, And Artsy Vibes
Among the growing suburbs that fan out from Denver's downtown core, Colorado's Aurora Highlands neighborhood is one to watch. A 4,000-acre master-planned community in the making, Aurora Highlands is an artsy, wide-open enclave in the larger tapestry of the Mile-High City.
As one of the closest neighborhoods to Denver International Airport (DIA), a Colorado foodie favorite with many restaurants and the largest airport in the U.S., Aurora Highlands is located less than 25 minutes from DIA and about 30 minutes from downtown. The ambitious urban expansion project surrounding the airport, known as the Colorado Aerotropolis, is on a mission to reimagine how Denverites — and Denver visitors — work and play, and Aurora is one of eight participating regions closing the gap between downtown and DIA.
Its forward-looking outlook and amenities have made the new Aurora Highlands community a fast favorite for young professionals, families, and new homebuyers in the area. With ample nearby local restaurants, scenic trails and parks, and a burgeoning arts scene, it's easy to see why.
Nature trails and art walks in Aurora Highlands
Famous for its easy access to the mountains, Aurora refers to itself as the Gateway to the Rockies for a reason, but you don't have to travel outside the suburb to enjoy nature. In Aurora Highlands alone, the community boasts 21 miles of trails and 13 playgrounds and fields for outdoor recreation, per its official website. It is also home to the must-see Art in the Park Series, an impressive stroll through various large-scale art installations along Hogan Park in Highlands Creek. Artworks like "Umi," a 21-foot-tall manifestation of the goddess of earth, and "Liberty," a 58-foot contemporary reimagining of the Statue of Liberty, are two of the many eye-catching pieces to be seen while strolling the park. The Aurora Highlands community provides a full map of the series for visitors to reference as they explore.
Just a little over 5 miles southwest of Aurora Highlands, Cherry Creek State Park boasts 4,000 acres of outdoor recreation, with another 35 miles of trails and a reservoir where you can rent water sports equipment or simply lay out on the sand. Day visits to Cherry Creek State Park are $10 per vehicle, and the park also welcomes overnight campers with both full hook-up and tent-only campsites available for online reservation via the state park's website. Outdoor lovers seeking some altitude without the crowds of Rocky Mountain National Park can find easy alternatives within an hour's drive of Aurora Highlands, too. Wellington and the Mount McConnel Trail (rated hard according to AllTrails), and Three Sisters Park in Evergreen Mountain are both great options with equally stunning views.
Where to eat and drink in Aurora Highlands
Coffee lovers will be happy to know that Aurora Highlands is home to its own well-loved and locally owned cafe, Haven Coffee and Books. The cafe's vision is to support and uplift local businesses and to provide an inclusive third space where people can build community over a delicious cup of coffee, a book, or a board game.
Just down the road from Haven, you'll find Six Capital Brewing, an independent brew pub serving Texas-inspired beers and BBQ with a Colorado twist. For a true Colorado-Texas mash-up, don't miss their brisket tacos served on tortillas made with locally sourced ingredients.
For those looking for more, the Aurora Highlands community resides within the greater footprint of Colorado's most diverse city, Aurora. Because of this, local food and flavors from all corners of the globe can be found within a short drive. Historic East Colfax Avenue, home to the locally loved international food hall, Mango House, is one popular culinary hotspot found just 25 minutes up the road from Aurora Highlands.