West Virginia's Underrated State Park Is A Serene Getaway With Picturesque Trails And A Unique Hemlock Forest
It isn't every day you get to walk beneath trees so old they stood long before the U.S. became a country. However, northeastern West Virginia's little-known Cathedral State Park hides a hemlock forest with trees over 500 years old and seven beginner-friendly to moderately challenging trails.
Located just off Route 50, about 55 miles from Clarksburg's walkable downtown, you'd be forgiven for confusing the park with a rest stop. But, if you venture a little ways from the main road, you'll encounter West Virginia's largest old-growth forest, the untouched remnants of what was once a massive hemlock forest across the Appalachian Highlands. This mature hemlock stand is a Registered Natural Landmark due to the tree's cultural and environmental value, including providing a habitat to over 170 plant species.
At only 133 acres, the tiny plot was donated to the state by the caretaker of the former Brookside Resort in order to preserve the forest for generations to come. It offers places to picnic or stretch your legs while driving through the farmlands and mountains of Preston County. There's also a kids' playground with swings next to shaded picnic pavilions, but the trails are the highlight. "With its trees, creeks, and trails, you are in for a peaceful leisure adventure," shared a visitor on Google. "Aside from the numerous manmade foot bridges, the rest of the park is left to its natural state."
Discover the trails at Cathedral State Park
Featuring a maximum length of just over a mile, the seven trails at Cathedral State Park are short, allowing visitors to hike all of them in one outing. Although the park lies in the Allegheny Mountains, the maximum elevation change on the trails is only a couple of hundred feet at most. None of the trails are loops, but they crisscross each, which lets visitors explore without backtracking.
For the chance to walk beneath the park's tallest trees on a path that visitors consider the best in the park, choose the 0.2-mile Giant Hemlock Trail. You'll spot hemlocks measuring up to 90 feet tall and so big you won't be able to circle the trunk even with multiple people. At 1.1 miles, the Cathedral Trail is the longest in the park and has several bridges that cross Rhine Creek. Here you can find rhododendrons, ferns, and other shade-loving plants growing in abundance. It's rated the most difficult in the park due to the path's rocky terrain, but it's not steep. You might hear some traffic noise along the section of the trail that runs parallel to the highway, but visitors say it's worth it to see the woods and large hemlocks by the water.
Hikers generally consider the trails well-marked (look out for the blazes) and relaxing, but report exposed roots and rocks that could trip you up. Besides hemlocks and their plant communities (including colorful mushrooms), keep an eye out for wildlife, including deer and squirrels.
Things to know before visiting Cathedral State Park
Cathedral State Park is open year-round, but the bathrooms close during the winter starting in October. The best time to hit the trails is in the spring and summer when the canopies and moss carpets turn lush and green. Even though temperatures can reach up to 80 degrees Fahrenheit during the summer, the canopy cover offers a respite from the heat. On the other hand, those visiting in winter get to experience the hemlocks covered in snow and ice.
The trails are well-marked, but visitors say they can be confusing. Consider downloading the Cathedral State Park Trails Map ahead of your visit (it's one of the most important things park rangers wish you'd do before exploring a park). Some of the trails require hikers to cross the highway, so you need to be mindful of traffic and look out for children.
In addition to hikers, dogs are allowed on the trails as long as they remain leashed. During the snowy months, cross-country skiers are also permitted on the hiking trails. Unfortunately for campers, the park is a day-use only site. However, Blackwater Falls State Park is only 18 miles away and offers 65 tent and RV sites (electricity hookups provided) near West Virginia's most photographed waterfall.