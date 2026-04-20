West Virginia's Underrated State Park Is A Serene Getaway With Picturesque Trails And A Unique Hemlock Forest

It isn't every day you get to walk beneath trees so old they stood long before the U.S. became a country. However, northeastern West Virginia's little-known Cathedral State Park hides a hemlock forest with trees over 500 years old and seven beginner-friendly to moderately challenging trails.

Located just off Route 50, about 55 miles from Clarksburg's walkable downtown, you'd be forgiven for confusing the park with a rest stop. But, if you venture a little ways from the main road, you'll encounter West Virginia's largest old-growth forest, the untouched remnants of what was once a massive hemlock forest across the Appalachian Highlands. This mature hemlock stand is a Registered Natural Landmark due to the tree's cultural and environmental value, including providing a habitat to over 170 plant species.

At only 133 acres, the tiny plot was donated to the state by the caretaker of the former Brookside Resort in order to preserve the forest for generations to come. It offers places to picnic or stretch your legs while driving through the farmlands and mountains of Preston County. There's also a kids' playground with swings next to shaded picnic pavilions, but the trails are the highlight. "With its trees, creeks, and trails, you are in for a peaceful leisure adventure," shared a visitor on Google. "Aside from the numerous manmade foot bridges, the rest of the park is left to its natural state."