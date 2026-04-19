Wisconsin's Once-Thriving Mining Settlement Was Abandoned And Transformed Into A Restored Historic Site

Mineral Point, Wisconsin, is a place with a lot of history and culture. You can see it in the old Cornish cottages, scenic bluffside trails, and thriving arts scene. While exploring this charming village, take a walk north along Shakerag Street for about 10 minutes to find Pendarvis, an abandoned 19th-century mining settlement turned historic preservation site.

If you're driving from Milwaukee, it's a road trip of a little over two hours west to reach Mineral Point. Madison is even closer, just about an hour away by car. Visit during the summer months, and you can tour the interiors of the structures and experience life in 19th century Wisconsin. Visitors should note that Pendarvis is closed in the winter, but the Pendarvis Museum Store is open all year.

Lead mining turned the region into a thriving economic hub in the 1830s, but the settlement dwindled when the boom went bust. In 1849, most of the miners headed west to California to join the hunt for gold. Of course, these new Gold Rush towns would also thrive before being abandoned. Zinc was discovered in Mineral Point in 1891, bringing a second boom, but the zinc mine would close in 1913. Many of the houses were torn down, but that's when Bob Neal and Edgar Hellum stepped in.