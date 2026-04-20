Wichita's Sought-After Neighborhood Charms With Walkable Streets And Quaint Local Eats

The Midwest is an often underrated area, but it's full of pleasant surprises for anyone willing to check it out. Take Kansas: Is it even in the Midwest, or is it part of the Great Plains? Does the answer matter? According to a study by Emerson College Polling and the Middle West Review, 91.2% of Kansans say yes, they're part of the Midwest. While that may be a controversial opinion in some circles, Kansans clearly disagree. Regardless, the state has some honest-to-goodness cities like Wichita, which enjoys one of the lowest costs of living in the U.S. If walkable neighborhoods just steps from both downtown and tasty local restaurants are what you're after, then Wichita's College Hill neighborhood should be on your radar.

Derby may be Wichita's largest suburb, and nearby El Dorado has its fun lake vibes, but both are still a 20-30 minute drive from downtown Wichita. Meanwhile, the College Hill neighborhood is only 10 minutes by car. Better yet, you can take the bus or walk the 3 miles into downtown for a more environmentally-friendly alternative. Everything else you might need (including parks and dining) is inside the community's boundaries. This single-square-mile neighborhood features tree-lined streets, historic homes, local dining, and College Hill Park.