Kansas' Charming City Near Wichita Has Fun Lake Recreation, Unique Shops, And Artsy Vibes

When you're taking the road to El Dorado, you might end up in Kansas instead of the mythical city of gold. While you may not hit the jackpot in the Sunflower State, the Butler County destination offers something more priceless: Memories by the water. You won't have to think twice before swimming in the lake. In fact, El Dorado Lake is the place to splash around, take your boat out, cast a line, and meander the trails on horseback in the namesake state park. Waterfront adventures aren't the only thing that makes this city charming. There's an eclectic feel to El Dorado, which you explore at the artsy Coutts Museum. Admiring creative works is best complemented by retail therapy — the city has no shortage of cool stores.

The name "El Dorado" comes from one of the city's settlers, Captain J. Cracklin. Even though there was no gold in the city, its name became prophetic in 1915 with the discovery of a major oil field. As a result, its population grew rapidly, and the industry led to the development of aviation in Wichita. Although its reputation as an oil town is very much alive (you can learn more about it at the Kansas Oil Museum), El Dorado has a lot more to offer.

You can always take a day trip to El Dorado from Wichita, as it's only 35 minutes away. Coming from Topeka or Manhattan takes one hour and 45 minutes. Those driving from Kansas City are better off spending the night here since it'll take almost three hours to get here. You're all set for accommodation in El Dorado, with hotels like SureStay Studio By Best Western, Super 8 by Wyndham, Heritage Inn and Suites, and the Inn By OYO. More options are available on Airbnb.