Kansas' Charming City Near Wichita Has Fun Lake Recreation, Unique Shops, And Artsy Vibes
When you're taking the road to El Dorado, you might end up in Kansas instead of the mythical city of gold. While you may not hit the jackpot in the Sunflower State, the Butler County destination offers something more priceless: Memories by the water. You won't have to think twice before swimming in the lake. In fact, El Dorado Lake is the place to splash around, take your boat out, cast a line, and meander the trails on horseback in the namesake state park. Waterfront adventures aren't the only thing that makes this city charming. There's an eclectic feel to El Dorado, which you explore at the artsy Coutts Museum. Admiring creative works is best complemented by retail therapy — the city has no shortage of cool stores.
The name "El Dorado" comes from one of the city's settlers, Captain J. Cracklin. Even though there was no gold in the city, its name became prophetic in 1915 with the discovery of a major oil field. As a result, its population grew rapidly, and the industry led to the development of aviation in Wichita. Although its reputation as an oil town is very much alive (you can learn more about it at the Kansas Oil Museum), El Dorado has a lot more to offer.
You can always take a day trip to El Dorado from Wichita, as it's only 35 minutes away. Coming from Topeka or Manhattan takes one hour and 45 minutes. Those driving from Kansas City are better off spending the night here since it'll take almost three hours to get here. You're all set for accommodation in El Dorado, with hotels like SureStay Studio By Best Western, Super 8 by Wyndham, Heritage Inn and Suites, and the Inn By OYO. More options are available on Airbnb.
Bask in the El Dorado Lake shoreline
There's a lot to see and do in El Dorado, but the lake takes the cake. Covering almost 8,000 surface acres, El Dorado Lake is the ultimate playground within El Dorado State Park, the largest of its kind in Kansas. Shady Creek Marina has you covered with boat rentals, whether you prefer pontoon or tritoon cruises. If you have a Kansas fishing license, bring your equipment with you to reel in crappie, blue catfish, smallmouth, and largemouth bass. Other common catches include wipers, channel catfish, and white bass. Some might say the blue waters of Clinton State Park's lake have better fishing opportunities, but El Dorado Lake can prove to be just as abundant.
The 4,500-acre land surrounding the lake provides excellent hiking and biking. The 1.1-mile Teter Nature Trail is a lovely loop by the lake's southern banks, verdant meadows, and forests. The Walnut Ridge Trail swaps the lake for river views on a 0.9-mile trek. Mountain bikers can tackle the Double Black Diamond Mountain Bike Loop. Although only 1.2 miles long, this is a challenging ride that can get pretty muddy. This path is shared by hikers, too. Meanwhile, equestrians can follow the 15.5-mile Boulder Bluff Horse Trail, which leads to the Flint Hills and El Dorado Lake.
While you're on the trails, watch for wildlife, including white-tailed deer, pileated woodpeckers, western kingbirds, and barred owls. Some people choose to camp by the lake instead of a hotel, with lots of options catered to different kinds of campers. 589 spots are primitive, while 307 are electric and water hookup sites. Moreover, 165 spots have full hookups, with 10 cabins available for those who'd rather have a modern yet rustic experience.
Hit up El Dorado's shops and art museum
El Dorado offers the best of both worlds — nature escapes and city fun. The downtown streets are lined with antique stores, boutiques, and other shops worth checking out. Make Great Beginnings Boutique your first stop for all things clothing, accessories, self-care items, and more. Most Google Reviews about this place talk about the variety of products available, with one person writing: "I have found items for sports, prom, men's business suits, baby clothes, teen clothes, and more."
Treasure hunters can head to Antique Alley for cute tea sets, vintage home decor, pre-loved clothing items, and other knick-knacks and collectibles. A first-time antique shopper left a review on Google, saying the owner was helpful and that "if you have an interest in antiques on any level, taking a peek inside will probably be worth your time." Nearby, Reliant Bookstore is where you'll stock up on good reads. From cookbooks and YA novels to biographies and fiction, you can browse their literary selection while sipping on fresh coffee. One 5-star Google Review says: "Even though they have over 100,000 books in their inventory, they still are willing to deal with local customers, host community events, sell on multiple platforms, AND be willing to bend over backwards for their customers."
A visit to the Coutts Museum of Art is the cherry on top of your El Dorado trip. Marvel at more than 2,000 works of art spanning sculpture, painting, prints, and more. Their permanent collection has masterpieces by Birger Sandzén, Frederic Remington, and Bill Walton, with rotating exhibits showcasing local artists like Doug Billings and Gwen and Victor Rose. With the lakeside enjoyed, art fix secured, and shopping spree completed, you can head to Eureka for a classic Midwestern getaway, located 30 minutes away.