America's Only Truly Free Golf Course Is A Historic Public Gem In Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is home to several golf courses — from Oakmont Country Club, widely considered the hardest in America, to Merion Golf Club, one of the country's top 10 courses. Golfers at these spots already know how it goes: You set up a tee time, pay a green fee, and hope the round's actually worth it. But there's a place where you can just show up and play for nothing, and it's been around for over 100 years. That place is Buhl Park Golf Course, which calls itself the "only free golf course in the United States," with a nine-hole, par-34 layout stretching over 2,300 yards of smooth, tree-lined rolling greens. For a sport widely known for being pricey and a little exclusive, it's amazing that this place only requires you to sign in before playing, and maybe drop a donation if you wish.

According to Golf, the course started back in 1914, thanks to steel tycoon and philanthropist Frank Buhl and his wife Julia, who had the rare notion that everyone deserves a place to play without having to pay. And it's been like that at Buhl Park since its inception, open today year-round. To keep things running and free, the Buhls left an endowment for the park, though it isn't enough to fully maintain the golf course, which is why the park does ask for donations and small fees at the driving range (such as for rentals). Buhl Park Golf Course sits about 60 miles away from Pittsburgh International Airport — easy enough to make a day trip for a free round of golf.