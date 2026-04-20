America's Only Truly Free Golf Course Is A Historic Public Gem In Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is home to several golf courses — from Oakmont Country Club, widely considered the hardest in America, to Merion Golf Club, one of the country's top 10 courses. Golfers at these spots already know how it goes: You set up a tee time, pay a green fee, and hope the round's actually worth it. But there's a place where you can just show up and play for nothing, and it's been around for over 100 years. That place is Buhl Park Golf Course, which calls itself the "only free golf course in the United States," with a nine-hole, par-34 layout stretching over 2,300 yards of smooth, tree-lined rolling greens. For a sport widely known for being pricey and a little exclusive, it's amazing that this place only requires you to sign in before playing, and maybe drop a donation if you wish.
According to Golf, the course started back in 1914, thanks to steel tycoon and philanthropist Frank Buhl and his wife Julia, who had the rare notion that everyone deserves a place to play without having to pay. And it's been like that at Buhl Park since its inception, open today year-round. To keep things running and free, the Buhls left an endowment for the park, though it isn't enough to fully maintain the golf course, which is why the park does ask for donations and small fees at the driving range (such as for rentals). Buhl Park Golf Course sits about 60 miles away from Pittsburgh International Airport — easy enough to make a day trip for a free round of golf.
What to do at and around the Buhl Park Golf Course
Buhl Park Golf Course isn't about luxury or fancy features. So, be prepared for a purely stripped-down course but with well-kept fairways perfect for novice and veteran golfers alike. "[J]ust because a course is free, doesn't mean it has to be crappy," one of the park's staff, Adam Scott, told Golf. Perhaps this simplicity and accessibility is why locals call the place "Dum Dum" as a term of endearment. If you're not up for walking or carrying your bag around, you can rent a pull cart or a golf cart. The driving range is fully set up, with an automated ball dispenser that takes both cash and cards. In case you need to get some essentials, the shop at Buhl Park handles everything from club fittings to repairs. Golf lessons are even available for kids and adults.
Once you're done on the fairways, stick around the wider Buhl Park. The outdoor pool holds a whopping 207,000 gallons, with a diving board and shady spots looking over peaceful Lake Julia — you can also go kayaking, paddleboarding, or fishing on this 11-acre lake. If you feel like stretching, hit the fitness trail, which takes you through trees and wetlands, with 18 workout stations along the way. You can also try out the 18-hole disc golf course for a different kind of challenge. The kids can loosen up on the playgrounds while you unwind in a shelter.
Summer gets even more fun with free concerts at the outdoor performing arts center. Realistically, you can play a free round of golf, cool off in the pool, catch a live performance, and head home, all without straining your budget. If Buhl leaves you wanting more of Pennsylvania's golf scene, Flying Hills is another hidden gem worth checking.