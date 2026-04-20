Texas' Floating Movie Experience Is On A Scenic Lake Near Austin Showing A Classic '70s Horror Movie

When it was released in the summer of 1975, Steven Spielberg's "Jaws" was more than just a box office hit. The film, which premiered in Dallas and is based on the novel by author Peter Benchley, brought to the forefront a deep-seated fear that 51% of Americans are said to have: sharks. Although "Jaws" is half a century old, the beloved classic continues to delight and terrify moviegoers. Enter Jaws on the Water, where one can watch the film as they float on Lake Travis. Located in the Lone Star State, this body of water is less than an hour away from Austin and is one of five Highland Lakes, a wildly popular, scenic region in Texas Hill Country.

This event is typically held in the summer at Volente Beach Resort & Waterpark, a lakeside attraction found in Leander, whose barbecue and outdoor adventure led it to be Texas' fastest-growing city. It goes without saying that Jaws on the Water is not your typical movie-watching experience. Attendees enjoy the film, projected onto an inflatable screen, as they bob up and down in tubes in Lake Travis in the dark. If the idea sounds unnerving to you, know that this is just the beginning.

Beneath the audience will be scuba divers who will traverse the waters and make their presence known, heightening the anticipation. "You could tell he was close because you could feel the bubbles from the scuba tank, and it gave me anxiety even though I know sharks don't blow bubbles. Best way to watch Jaws by far," wrote one Redditor.