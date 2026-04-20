Texas' Floating Movie Experience Is On A Scenic Lake Near Austin Showing A Classic '70s Horror Movie
When it was released in the summer of 1975, Steven Spielberg's "Jaws" was more than just a box office hit. The film, which premiered in Dallas and is based on the novel by author Peter Benchley, brought to the forefront a deep-seated fear that 51% of Americans are said to have: sharks. Although "Jaws" is half a century old, the beloved classic continues to delight and terrify moviegoers. Enter Jaws on the Water, where one can watch the film as they float on Lake Travis. Located in the Lone Star State, this body of water is less than an hour away from Austin and is one of five Highland Lakes, a wildly popular, scenic region in Texas Hill Country.
This event is typically held in the summer at Volente Beach Resort & Waterpark, a lakeside attraction found in Leander, whose barbecue and outdoor adventure led it to be Texas' fastest-growing city. It goes without saying that Jaws on the Water is not your typical movie-watching experience. Attendees enjoy the film, projected onto an inflatable screen, as they bob up and down in tubes in Lake Travis in the dark. If the idea sounds unnerving to you, know that this is just the beginning.
Beneath the audience will be scuba divers who will traverse the waters and make their presence known, heightening the anticipation. "You could tell he was close because you could feel the bubbles from the scuba tank, and it gave me anxiety even though I know sharks don't blow bubbles. Best way to watch Jaws by far," wrote one Redditor.
What to know before you attend Jaws on the Water
If you're brave enough, Volente Beach Resort & Waterpark will be hosting Jaws on the Water in 2026 on June 20 and July 18. Showtime is after 8:00 p.m. but there's more to do at this family-friendly event. The doors open for attendees at 3:00 p.m. and as they wait for the sun to go down, they can explore Volente Beach Resort & Waterpark. In previous years, the site has had themed decor such as an Amity Island (the fictional destination that is the setting for "Jaws") welcome sign.
If you're a thrill seeker, or have children or teens, come early and spend time splashing around the pools and slides on Lake Travis' shores. That's right, your movie ticket also grants you admission and access to this attraction. Likewise, there's an onsite eatery, Beachside Billy's, where you can drink everything from beers to tropical cocktails, and dine on pizza, burgers, and other grub. Keep in mind, though, that there will be curated "Jaws" bites and beverages for sale at the event too.
At the time of this writing, tickets for Jaws on the Water cost $30.80 and can be purchased on Eventbrite. Note that parking is available for an additional fee. If you have your own tube, feel free to bring it. Otherwise, rentals are available. "Watching a movie about shark attacks while sitting on the water in a flimsy tube is an experience that can't be missed," reads a review from Google. However, be aware that past attendees warn that it can get cold and uncomfortably crowded, which they say can put a damper on things. Prefer to stay on land? Maybe check out one of the most charming drive-in theaters still operating across America instead.