Texas' Fastest-Growing City Is An Austin Suburb With Shops, Classic Barbecue, And Ample Outdoor Adventure

If it seems to Austinites like their city keeps growing year by year, they're not wrong. Barring a minor dip from 2019 to 2020, the Texas capital not only continues to keep it weird, but also attracts more people day by day — especially from California. New residents join the nearly 2.5 million Texans within the Austin metro area (as of 2023) in enjoying Austin staple Torchy's Tacos, pronouncing the neighborhood of Manchaca as MAN-shack, and taking a dip in Barton Springs in Zilker Park. And while the Austin metro area now spans past Round Rock in the north and the food-and-booze-infused San Marcos to the south, another Austin suburb is growing even faster than its parent city: Leander, along Route 183 about half an hour from downtown Austin.

A mere 7,600 people called little Leander home in 2000. In 2025, that number has exploded to nearly 93,000. Much of this completely bananas population growth can be attributed to the obvious, namely, Leander's proximity to Austin. Owning a home in Austin is more expensive, making Leander an attractive alternative.

But Leander's got a lot going for it, aside from cheaper prices. Though definitely a spread-out, decentralized suburb, Leander still has some of the same top-notch Texas barbecue places that folks can expect from Austin or anywhere else in the Lone Star State, some of which live along the gloriously-named Hero Way. Leander's also got its fair share of independent boutiques that have absorbed some of Austin's nearby quirk, like Wildfire Artisans, which operates out of an old train car. Then there's Leander's natural spaces, which are possibly its standout attraction. From the sprawling Garey Park to the picnic-perfect Devine Lake Park, Leander's got no shortage of outdoor activities at the ready.