Texas' Fastest-Growing City Is An Austin Suburb With Shops, Classic Barbecue, And Ample Outdoor Adventure
If it seems to Austinites like their city keeps growing year by year, they're not wrong. Barring a minor dip from 2019 to 2020, the Texas capital not only continues to keep it weird, but also attracts more people day by day — especially from California. New residents join the nearly 2.5 million Texans within the Austin metro area (as of 2023) in enjoying Austin staple Torchy's Tacos, pronouncing the neighborhood of Manchaca as MAN-shack, and taking a dip in Barton Springs in Zilker Park. And while the Austin metro area now spans past Round Rock in the north and the food-and-booze-infused San Marcos to the south, another Austin suburb is growing even faster than its parent city: Leander, along Route 183 about half an hour from downtown Austin.
A mere 7,600 people called little Leander home in 2000. In 2025, that number has exploded to nearly 93,000. Much of this completely bananas population growth can be attributed to the obvious, namely, Leander's proximity to Austin. Owning a home in Austin is more expensive, making Leander an attractive alternative.
But Leander's got a lot going for it, aside from cheaper prices. Though definitely a spread-out, decentralized suburb, Leander still has some of the same top-notch Texas barbecue places that folks can expect from Austin or anywhere else in the Lone Star State, some of which live along the gloriously-named Hero Way. Leander's also got its fair share of independent boutiques that have absorbed some of Austin's nearby quirk, like Wildfire Artisans, which operates out of an old train car. Then there's Leander's natural spaces, which are possibly its standout attraction. From the sprawling Garey Park to the picnic-perfect Devine Lake Park, Leander's got no shortage of outdoor activities at the ready.
Dig into Leander's extensive barbecue and shopping options
Any Texan or would-be Texan worth their salt — or sauce — will die on the hill of Texas barbecue being the greatest of barbecues. Super slow-cooked and juicy brisket stands at the forefront of Texas barbecue offerings, and a Leander barbecue joint like Stubblefield's is no exception. Located right off Route 183, which runs all the way down the length of Leander, Stubblefield's has a near-5.0 rating on Google. In a place like Texas, this is quite the high bar. And because we're living near food truck heaven in Austin — a city with over 2,000 food trucks (although Hawaii takes the food truck crown) — Stubblefield's is, naturally, a truck.
Stubblefield is also just five minutes away from two more barbecue places, Smoky Mo's BBQ and Blue Corn Harvest Bar and Grill, on the aforementioned Hero Way. This is all on the north side of Leander, by the way. The south side has a similar barbecue strip along Whitestone Boulevard with four more barbecue places right in a row. One of them is even another Smoky Mo's.
After swelling up with so much meat, why not poke around some of Leander's quirky, cool, rustic, and sometimes twee shops? Leander Marketplace sits at the top of the list, an antiques-meets-oddball-goods flea market only open on the first Saturday of the month. It makes a perfect pair with the Hill Country Community Ministries Thrift Store, a short six-minute drive away. The women-focused boutique Turquoise Peacock Boutique, meanwhile, offers some beautiful, curated goods for customers, while The Hobby Shop is basically a brain-melting dream for any fan of high-quality model cars.
Explore Leander's copious natural spaces
Leander is so festooned with natural spaces of all sizes and types that it's almost more accurate to think of the city as Texan countryside with human habitation sprinkling within it. This is where we see the additional benefit of choosing to live in Leander rather than Austin, one enjoyed by its massive influx of residents. For potential residents who don't mind the daily trade-off of city culture for nature (but keeping the barbecue and some of the shops, mind you), Leander is for you. And for travelers wanting a break from cities, but wanting to stay close enough to the city not to get lost in the wilderness, Leander is also for you.
Balcones Canyonland National Wildlife Refuge is one of the most prominent outdoor offerings around Leander, about 30 minutes west of the city. Around 1,000 acres of the 27,000-acre preserve are open to the public, acres that illustrate that Texas' natural environment is way more complex than mere sand in the desert. Hiking and wildlife watching are the most obvious draws for visitors, as the park is home to 245 bird species (and brought the black-capped vireo back from being endangered). Ranger-led activities are also an option, as is limited hunting with a permit and via lottery.
Folks sticking directly within and around Leander will have no problem finding natural spaces, either. A small spot like Quest Village Park is basically a neighborhood park with a playground suitable for family ventures, dog walking, and so forth. Brushy Creek Lake Park, on the other hand, is a 90-acre, trail-focused, waterside park with a boat launch, exercise area, pavilions with grills, and more. Such options make it clear why Leander continues to grow so rapidly.