Kentucky's Idyllic State Park Offers Trails And Lake Fun

With a nickname like the Bluegrass State, you know Kentucky has plenty of open countryside to roam. You can find about 1,200 acres of rugged terrain tucked away in the north-central part of the state at Taylorsville Lake State Park. Perched between Louisville and Lexington, the recreation area is beloved for its extensive network of scenic trails, which stretch across the forested grounds and rolling hills for many miles.

But the idyllic views don't stop there. The park also hugs a portion of its namesake reservoir, Taylorsville Lake, offering shoreline access for boating and other water adventures. As one visitor shared on Tripadvisor: "This state park is a quiet retreat. The lake and trails all lead to fun opportunities to explore and enjoy nature." The icing on the cake: Kentucky is among the friendly, welcoming states where state parks are free to visit.

Of course, some amenities do come with a fee, including camping. As of this writing, Taylorsville Lake State Park's campground remains closed for renovations, with reopening tentatively expected by late spring 2026. Camping or not, spring still makes for a great trip, especially if you're on the prowl for the best U.S. trails to see wildflowers in bloom. Open year-round, the park is stunning in any season, though it can get pretty chilly and snowy in the winter. If you do opt to visit then, be sure to bundle up.