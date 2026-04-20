Between Atlanta And Charlotte Is A Georgia City With A Walkable Downtown, Shops, And A Lakeside State Park

Whether you want to frolic around coastal marshlands or explore scenic small towns, Georgia has got you covered. Families looking for outdoor landscapes should consider F.D. Roosevelt State Park, a mountainous family gem with waterfalls, cute cottages, and lake recreation. Meanwhile, delightful villages abound for sightseeing. Quiet communities like Young Harris are among America's best college towns with mountain views, while riverfront scenery can be found in Bainbridge, boasting one of Georgia's most vibrant downtowns with unique shops and vintage charm. Another such destination is Lavonia, where walkable streets merge with refreshing countryside landscapes.

Lavonia's historic downtown is clustered around the old railroad depot, which was built in the 1870s and was what drew settlers to the area. Visitors can walk from the depot directly through to the surrounding downtown district, where rows of brick buildings are shaded by trees. Spend the day wandering around the local shops for gifts and souvenirs, then stop at one of the town's restaurants when you get hungry. Bookworms can snap photos in front of the stylish facade of Lavonia's Carnegie Library before heading inside to browse the shelves, while families with children can enjoy wholesome fun at the splash pad and playgrounds in Lavonia City Park.

Keen outdoorsmen looking for adventures in the wild don't have to go far. Only about 10 minutes away by car is Lake Hartwell, where the woodlands of Tugaloo State Park await. Sink your toes into the sandy lakeside beach, paddle out across the water, and camp overnight in the wilderness. For anyone averse to sleeping in tents, there are affordable motels around Lavonia to extend your stay. Georgia locals in Atlanta are about 90 minutes away by car, while North Carolinians looking for a road trip from Charlotte can make the drive in just under three hours.