America's 11 Best College Towns With Mountain Views

According to the most recent data from the National Center for Education Statistics, there are nearly 4,000 degree-granting schools across the U.S., ranging from private colleges to public universities, both nonprofit and for-profit, with programs that consist of two to four years. That's a lot of postsecondary options to choose from — and quite a lot of towns and cities with thriving local cultures that have built up around their campuses. But what makes a college town both fun and attractive? Maybe it's access to iconic downtowns like some of the best college town getaways in the Midwest, or perhaps it has to do with location, location, location. In this case, we're talking beautiful mountain views right from town.

The U.S. is known for its diverse geology, from the huge swath of the Rocky Mountains to the Sierra Nevadas to the Appalachians. Near — and often geologically related to — these major ranges are myriad others, from the Cascades and the Pacific Coast Ranges to the Adirondacks and the Ouachitas. And nestled in valleys from North Carolina to California are beautiful towns that are home to great schools, where the atmosphere is often youthful, artsy, historic, and, of course, wonderfully outdoorsy. Below, explore 11 places brimming with character that are perfect for weekend getaways, road-trip stops, or deciding where to enroll.