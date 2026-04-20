Between Grand Haven And Ludington On The Coast Is Michigan's Beachy State Park With Dunes And Trails

One of the big highlights of Duck Lake State Park is its massive sand dunes and the network of trails in the park — nearing approximately 7 miles in length — that cross through a combination of these forested sand dunes and open meadows. One reviewer on Tripadvisor did mention that although the dunes are fun to climb, their kids did end up burning their feet. The good thing is that the lake's right there for a cool-down afterwards, though!

There are two main hikes in the park — the Duck Lake Trail and the Duck Lake Woods Loop — and both are busiest during September, according to AllTrails. The Duck Lake Trail is an easy hike that covers a total distance of a little under 3 miles and takes anywhere between half an hour and an hour to complete. It's a flat hike that follows the beach, offering views of Duck Lake, and, if you'd like, you could even bring your dog with you, provided they're on a leash.

The Duck Lake Woods Loop trail is also a little under 3 miles in length and considered an easy hike to complete. It also takes a little under an hour to finish, but where it differs from the Duck Lake Trail is that it's a loop trail that draws in a lot of birders. In fact, the trail is brimming with wildlife, with one runner on AllTrails saying, "Just me and the trees. Exactly what I needed. Well, us and some seagulls, an owl and a porcupine at the very end of the hike." Others, however, have noted that the trail can get a little buggy, so be prepared with some insect repellent.