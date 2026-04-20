Between Grand Haven And Ludington On The Coast Is Michigan's Beachy State Park With Dunes And Trails
With a grand total of 103 state parks and recreation areas in the state, Michigan has so much to offer visitors when it comes to outdoor exploration that many of its parks don't quite get the mainstream attention they deserve. Take, for example, Yankee Springs Recreation Area and its lakes, streams, beaches, and rustic campsites. There's also Thompson's Harbor State Park, which offers beautiful Lake Huron views, hiking, and fishing. What these parks may lack in popularity and large crowds, they make up for in peace and splendor. Fitting in the same list is Duck Lake State Park — a sprawling 728-acre state park that offers forested hikes, views of sand dunes, and opportunities for relaxing on the beach.
Tucked between Grand Haven and Ludington, the land belonging to Duck Lake State Park was actually owned by Evanston, Illinois, in the 1920s, before part of that land was sold to the Grand Rapids Boy Scouts. It wasn't until the 1970s that the state of Michigan purchased the land, and in 1988, Duck Lake State Park was officially designated. Today, the park provides access to both Duck Lake and Lake Michigan, with half a mile of shoreline of the latter.
The beach draws visitors with its natural beauty, and beachgoers have left reviews on Tripadvisor talking about the gorgeous sunsets seen from atop the dunes. Additionally, paddling and kayaking are common water activities at the park. Although swimming in both lakes by using the boardwalk on Duck Lake is possible, the presence of a dam prevents boats from using the waters of Lake Michigan. Kayak rentals are available, and the hard-surface boat launch provides access to Duck Lake.
Hiking in Duck Lake State Park
One of the big highlights of Duck Lake State Park is its massive sand dunes and the network of trails in the park — nearing approximately 7 miles in length — that cross through a combination of these forested sand dunes and open meadows. One reviewer on Tripadvisor did mention that although the dunes are fun to climb, their kids did end up burning their feet. The good thing is that the lake's right there for a cool-down afterwards, though!
There are two main hikes in the park — the Duck Lake Trail and the Duck Lake Woods Loop — and both are busiest during September, according to AllTrails. The Duck Lake Trail is an easy hike that covers a total distance of a little under 3 miles and takes anywhere between half an hour and an hour to complete. It's a flat hike that follows the beach, offering views of Duck Lake, and, if you'd like, you could even bring your dog with you, provided they're on a leash.
The Duck Lake Woods Loop trail is also a little under 3 miles in length and considered an easy hike to complete. It also takes a little under an hour to finish, but where it differs from the Duck Lake Trail is that it's a loop trail that draws in a lot of birders. In fact, the trail is brimming with wildlife, with one runner on AllTrails saying, "Just me and the trees. Exactly what I needed. Well, us and some seagulls, an owl and a porcupine at the very end of the hike." Others, however, have noted that the trail can get a little buggy, so be prepared with some insect repellent.
Other things to do in Duck Lake State Park and how to get there
If you're not completely sold on the idea of swimming or hiking, don't worry, because there's a lot more to do at Duck Lake State Park. If you like fishing, you'll be happy to learn that Duck Lake is full of panfish, bass, crappie, and bluegill. The surrounding woods are also used for hunting deer, rabbit, pheasant, duck, goose, woodcock, and squirrel. Although a permit is needed to hunt turkey, small game and waterfowl hunting is allowed during the regular season, which does not include summer. Just make sure you have the right permit, have checked with the authorities, and are wearing orange.
The drive from Detroit to Duck Lake State Park takes about three hours and 15 minutes. If you're driving from Grand Rapids – home to one of America's largest urban historic districts with unique architecture – the drive is much shorter at around one hour. Duck Lake State Park is a day-use park, meaning that staying overnight on park premises is not allowed. So, spending the night in the nearby cities of Muskegon or Whitehall makes the most sense. In either city, you'll find a selection of hotels, as well as vacation rentals.