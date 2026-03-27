Michigan's Under-The-Radar State Park Offers Beautiful Lake Huron Views, Hiking, And Fishing

If you want to experience the Great Lakes as if they've never seen a single tourist, Thompson's Harbor State Park will comfort your soul. Situated a 25-minute drive from Michigan's Rogers City on the northern edges of the Lower Peninsula, the park welcomes visitors with 7.5 miles of shoreline. This white sand and cobblestone expanse is perfect for strolling, beachcombing, and soaking in views of Lake Huron's bright blue waters. As you walk, the chances of seeing another soul are slim, but that's part of the park's charm.

When visitors say Thompson's Harbor is rustic, they don't mean a lodge-like visitor center surrounded by canvas glamping tents and strings of bistro lights. The park's only developed features are its trail system, vault toilets, and two cabins tucked deep in the woods. However, it's this untouched state that has visitors returning year after year. "Stunning display of nature," shared one past visitor on Google Reviews. "It has it all with the woods, water, rocks, etc. Eight miles flew by today. We had sun, wind, rain, snow, greens, flowers, pines, and cedars. We found some Petoskey stones and many others along with beach glass."

The state created the park due, in part, to the generosity of Genevieve Gillette, a conservationist who spent much of her life championing the creation of parks as a way to preserve for the future Michigan's "heritage of natural beauty". While her efforts led to the creation of numerous preserves, Thompson's Harbor exemplifies Michigan's natural beauty in its raw form.