Montana's Most Scenic Road Cutting Through The Mountains Makes For An Unbelievable Retirement Road Trip
With fewer calendar constraints, more time to linger, and the freedom to follow curiosity rather than schedules, road trips are made for retirement. While Route 66 is the go-to choice for most retirement road trips, there are so many other beautiful byways and highways across the U.S. that are equally worth exploring. One of America's most scenic roads, Glacier National Park's Going‑to‑the‑Sun Road is an incredible route for experiencing road trip wonders in retirement.
Going‑to‑the‑Sun Road is about 50 miles of winding roads and exciting driving, crossing Glacier National Park from the west side to the east and climbing over the Continental Divide at Logan Pass. It takes about 2 hours to drive from West Glacier on the west side of the park to St. Mary on the east side of the park via this route, not including stops (and you'll want to make a lot). This scenic road cutting through the mountains offers sweeping views and stunning vistas from roadside pull-offs and overlooks. Although you can drive the entire road in a few hours, it's better to take a day or more to allow time for exploring side hikes, stopping at viewpoints, wildlife watching, and lingering by lakes.
The ultimate retirement road trip route through Glacier National Park
Glacier National Park is known as the Crown of the Continent for its towering peaks, rugged forests, rolling valleys, ancient glaciers, high alpine passes, and breathtaking waterfalls and lakes. The best time to visit Glacier National Park depends on what you want from your trip. If driving all of Going-to-the-Sun-Road including the portion over Logan Pass is your goal, you'll want to plan your trip from summer through the third Monday in October, typically when this stunningly scenic national park road is fully open even at its highest elevations.
One of your first stops on Going-to-the-Sun Road is Glacier National Park's largest lake, a vibrantly spectacular mountain beauty, and a great adventure destination for hiking, kayaking, and fishing. The charming Lake McDonald Lodge, built in 1913 in a Swiss chalet-style, is located 10 miles into the park from the west entrance on Going-to-the-Sun Road. It makes a great first night's stop on your journey through one of the five most endangered national parks in America. Scenic boat tours on Lake McDonald are offered from June to end of September and depart from the lodge.
The highest point on the road, Logan Pass, is about 6,646 feet in elevation. This is a spectacular place to stop for views of mountains and valleys, access to hiking routes like the Highline Trail, and the chance to spot mountain goats on the landscape. It's a good idea to enjoy major viewpoints like this early in the day, before the crowds, to make sure you get a parking spot. Logan Pass is also where one of the three visitor centers along the road is located, each with restrooms, information, park stores, drinking water, and park exhibits.
What to expect on a national park road trip through Montana's mountains
Going‑to‑the‑Sun Road is more than a drive, it's a journey through mountains and wilderness just outside Bigfork, Montana, one of the most fun and unique towns near America's national parks. But if you're taking your retirement road trip in an RV, know that trailer and RV travel is restricted on this roadway, and vehicles longer than 21 feet or wider than 8 feet are not allowed between the Avalanche Creek and Rising Sun areas due to tight turns and narrow lanes. While the drive is stunning, it can be challenging for some drivers who might feel uncomfortable with steep grades and sharp drop-offs. Most passenger cars are perfectly capable of completing the drive, though being confident in your driving skills is important. The park also operates free shuttles during the summer from July 1 through Labor Day, for those who'd prefer to take in the views than make the drive themselves.
Hiking opportunities along Going-to-the-Sun Road range from easy boardwalk strolls like the Trail of the Cedars that runs beside Avalanche Creek and is shaded by old growth cedars, to more challenging routes like the Highline Trail known for spectacular views — and for extreme heights that may not be for everyone. Hikers on any trail off of Going-to-the-Sun Road can often spot mountain goats, bighorn sheep, marmots, and even bears. The park is also a haven for birdwatchers seeking species like bald eagles, harlequin ducks, and Clark's nutcrackers. It's no wonder Going-to-the-Sun Road is one of the most scenic national park road trips in America.