Montana's Most Scenic Road Cutting Through The Mountains Makes For An Unbelievable Retirement Road Trip

Glacier National Park is known as the Crown of the Continent for its towering peaks, rugged forests, rolling valleys, ancient glaciers, high alpine passes, and breathtaking waterfalls and lakes. The best time to visit Glacier National Park depends on what you want from your trip. If driving all of Going-to-the-Sun-Road including the portion over Logan Pass is your goal, you'll want to plan your trip from summer through the third Monday in October, typically when this stunningly scenic national park road is fully open even at its highest elevations.

One of your first stops on Going-to-the-Sun Road is Glacier National Park's largest lake, a vibrantly spectacular mountain beauty, and a great adventure destination for hiking, kayaking, and fishing. The charming Lake McDonald Lodge, built in 1913 in a Swiss chalet-style, is located 10 miles into the park from the west entrance on Going-to-the-Sun Road. It makes a great first night's stop on your journey through one of the five most endangered national parks in America. Scenic boat tours on Lake McDonald are offered from June to end of September and depart from the lodge.

The highest point on the road, Logan Pass, is about 6,646 feet in elevation. This is a spectacular place to stop for views of mountains and valleys, access to hiking routes like the Highline Trail, and the chance to spot mountain goats on the landscape. It's a good idea to enjoy major viewpoints like this early in the day, before the crowds, to make sure you get a parking spot. Logan Pass is also where one of the three visitor centers along the road is located, each with restrooms, information, park stores, drinking water, and park exhibits.