Idaho's Riverside City Is A Unique Getaway With Friendly Vibes, A Nearby State Park, And A Bizarre History

While once primarily known for its potatoes, Idaho has come into its own as both a premier regional and national destination. After all, the Gem State boasts rugged outdoor splendor that's hard to match, along with scenic towns that act as perfect bases for exploration. From pristine getaways to the Sawtooth Mountains to mountain-framed gems with waterfront views, Idaho is dotted with idyllic settlements surrounded by raw beauty. One such place is American Falls.

Situated along the banks of the Snake River in the state's southeast corner, American Falls is home to around 4,500 people and remains a small agricultural hub specializing in grains, sugar beets, and, of course, plenty of potatoes. Given these farm town bonafides, it should come as no surprise that American Falls has a reputation for the kind of disarming friendliness often found in such close-knit communities.

In addition, its relative isolation and riverside location mean there are plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation, especially at locations such as American Falls Reservoir and Massacre Rocks State Park. And while at first glance American Falls appears to be a quiet, unassuming country settlement, it also has a unique past: The entire town has been relocated on two separate occasions during its 225-year history, a bit of trivia that gives the community a distinction that you're unlikely to find elsewhere in the region.