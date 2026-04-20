Idaho's Riverside City Is A Unique Getaway With Friendly Vibes, A Nearby State Park, And A Bizarre History
While once primarily known for its potatoes, Idaho has come into its own as both a premier regional and national destination. After all, the Gem State boasts rugged outdoor splendor that's hard to match, along with scenic towns that act as perfect bases for exploration. From pristine getaways to the Sawtooth Mountains to mountain-framed gems with waterfront views, Idaho is dotted with idyllic settlements surrounded by raw beauty. One such place is American Falls.
Situated along the banks of the Snake River in the state's southeast corner, American Falls is home to around 4,500 people and remains a small agricultural hub specializing in grains, sugar beets, and, of course, plenty of potatoes. Given these farm town bonafides, it should come as no surprise that American Falls has a reputation for the kind of disarming friendliness often found in such close-knit communities.
In addition, its relative isolation and riverside location mean there are plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation, especially at locations such as American Falls Reservoir and Massacre Rocks State Park. And while at first glance American Falls appears to be a quiet, unassuming country settlement, it also has a unique past: The entire town has been relocated on two separate occasions during its 225-year history, a bit of trivia that gives the community a distinction that you're unlikely to find elsewhere in the region.
Enjoy the natural beauty surrounding American Falls
With its headwaters in the rugged reaches of Wyoming, the Snake River winds for 1,000 miles — much of it through Idaho — before eventually joining the mighty Columbia in Washington state. The valley the river carves through southern Idaho is known for its high desert landscape, with canyons, rock formations, and plentiful wildlife, including sage grouse, rattlesnakes, and pronghorn antelope, as well as myriad bird species. American Falls sits in the midst of this arid ecosystem and is within quick striking distance of some excellent outdoor attractions.
American Falls Reservoir was formed when construction of the dam that shares the town's name was completed in 1928. While originally created for irrigation purposes, this 56,000-acre artificial lake is also a perfect place for boating, kayaking, hiking, birdwatching, swimming, or just relaxing at one of several public access beaches on the shoreline. The reservoir also offers great fishing, with large populations of rainbow, brown, and rainbow/cutthroat hybrid trout. In fact, the world record for the latter was caught in 2011 and weighed in at almost 35 pounds.
However, if there's one must-see attraction when visiting American Falls, it's Massacre Rocks State Park. Named by Oregon Trail emigrants for a cluster of boulders that looked like a perfect ambush spot for the local Shoshone tribe, this 990-acre reserve sits on the rocky banks of the Snake River and features 7.5-miles of hiking paths, a full-hookup campground, an 18-hole disc golf course, as well as a visitors center with exhibits and information on the history of the Oregon Trail. Traces of the old route can be seen in the area, and just south of the park sits Register Rock State Historic Site, where you can observe the names of scores of emigrants scratched into the stone.
Why was American Falls moved twice?
The first incarnation of American Falls was founded on the west bank of the Snake River in 1800, and was little more than a collection of shacks. However, in 1880, the tiny settlement relocated to the east side of the river when the Oregon Short Line Railway came through, which transformed this hardscrabble little outpost into a proper town with large shops and hotels.
While the community prospered, there were other plans in store. In 1919, the Bureau of Reclamation approved plans for a dam at the precise site of the town, and in 1925, construction began. Due to the major flooding the new reservoir would cause, the entire town had to be moved once again, which proved to be a major undertaking. In total, 46 businesses, six grain elevators, five churches, three hotels, one school, and one flour mill were all relocated to the present site of American Falls, along with 344 residents.
This massive move to higher ground was the biggest public relocation project of its time, and the remnants of the old town now sit at the bottom of the reservoir. When the water level is low, you can make out the form of an old concrete grain elevator rising above the surface, which stands as a forlorn relic of the old settlement. In addition to the town's second location, the waterfall for which it was named was also erased by the old dam, which was destroyed after being replaced by a larger, more modern structure in 1978. In American Falls, there are interesting stories wherever you look. For more surprises in Idaho, check out this secret wine lover's paradise hiding in this outdoorsy oasis.