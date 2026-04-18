Canada's 'Stampede Capital Of BC' Is A Lakeside Gem With An Artsy Downtown And Outdoor Fun
British Columbia is home to some 20,000 lakes, so there are plenty of lakeside getaways to choose from in the province. One way to experience the best of the outdoors in B.C. is with a trip to Williams Lake, located in the central interior. This city is a prominent center in the Cariboo and Chilcotin region, with a welcoming atmosphere and great access to nature. Known for its famous stampede, outdoor recreation, and a creative culture downtown, there is a lot to see and do in Williams Lake.
Williams Lake is known as the "Stampede Capital of B.C." thanks to the Williams Lake Stampede, an annual event which usually takes place on Canada Day weekend, July 1. Williams Lake Stampede hosts top cowboys from Canada and the U.S. for rodeo performances. There are also local events like cow milking and cattle penning, plus live entertainment, stampede breakfasts, and a parade. The first Williams Lake Stampede was held in 1919, and you can see the rhinestone crown of the first Stampede Queen at the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin in town. It's considered one of the best stampedes in Canada.
Explore the great outdoors at Williams Lake
The city of Williams Lake is located along the shores of — you guessed it — Williams Lake. One of the best ways to explore the lakeside area is at Scout Island Nature Centre. Here, you can see shorebirds and waterfowl, or spot wildlife like beavers, river otters, red foxes, and more on the 1.5 miles of trails. There is a boat launch if you'd like to get out on the water by canoe, kayak, or paddleboard. For a longer kayaking adventure, head about 40 miles east to the community of Horsefly and kayak the Horsefly River to Quesnel Lake, the second-deepest natural lake in Canada.
There are also year-round outdoor activities on dry land to keep you busy in Williams Lake. With 125 miles of single-track biking within the city limits, it's a great spot for mountain bikers. Try Desous Mountain, Westsyde, or Fox Mountain, with tracks for beginners, intermediate, and advanced bikers. Hikers will enjoy the many trails around Williams Lake. For stunning views over the lake and city, head up the 3.9-mile Russet Bluff Trail. The 3-mile Williams Lake South River Valley Trail is used by hikers and trail runners. Thrill seekers can go whitewater rafting on some of the rivers near Williams Lake — Lava Canyon on Chilko River has Class IV rapids for serious rafters. The fun doesn't stop in winter, as cross-country skiing, downhill skiing, dog sledding, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, and ice fishing are all popular here.
Discover Williams Lake's artsy side
There's more to Williams Lake than outdoor fun and the stampede. Experience the city's arts culture downtown — there are over 20 murals, which have turned the streets into an open-air art gallery. Don't miss the beautiful Rising Above mural, painted by five female artists and located on the Williams Lake Drycleaners & Laundromat building. The Station House Gallery, located in the Pacific Great Eastern Railway Company train station — which dates back to 1919 — is another unique spot to visit. There are two galleries, the Lower Gallery and the Upper Gallery, which feature changing art exhibitions. Time your visit right to experience the Art Walk, which lasts about one month in late summer, to see artists from a variety of mediums showcase their works.
While there is some public transportation in Williams Lake with four bus routes, it's best to have your own car for exploring Williams Lake and the surrounding area. Williams Lake is in central British Columbia, about a 6-hour drive north from Vancouver. Williams Lake does have its own small airport, but Vancouver International Airport will be your best bet for international flight options. If you're driving from Vancouver, take a detour on the way and visit the sunny river city of Kamloops for a canyon-framed escape. And, if you want to see another Canadian rodeo, head to Calgary, Alberta and visit the "country music capital of Canada."