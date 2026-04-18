Canada's 'Stampede Capital Of BC' Is A Lakeside Gem With An Artsy Downtown And Outdoor Fun

British Columbia is home to some 20,000 lakes, so there are plenty of lakeside getaways to choose from in the province. One way to experience the best of the outdoors in B.C. is with a trip to Williams Lake, located in the central interior. This city is a prominent center in the Cariboo and Chilcotin region, with a welcoming atmosphere and great access to nature. Known for its famous stampede, outdoor recreation, and a creative culture downtown, there is a lot to see and do in Williams Lake.

Williams Lake is known as the "Stampede Capital of B.C." thanks to the Williams Lake Stampede, an annual event which usually takes place on Canada Day weekend, July 1. Williams Lake Stampede hosts top cowboys from Canada and the U.S. for rodeo performances. There are also local events like cow milking and cattle penning, plus live entertainment, stampede breakfasts, and a parade. The first Williams Lake Stampede was held in 1919, and you can see the rhinestone crown of the first Stampede Queen at the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin in town. It's considered one of the best stampedes in Canada.