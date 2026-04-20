Between Kingston And Montreal Is Canada's Riverside City With A Museum, Fishing, And A Walkable Downtown
As the most visited province in Canada, Ontario is home to some of the country's most beloved tourist destinations, from Toronto to Niagara Falls. But what if you want to take in the region's charm away from the chaotic tourist crowds? The good news is that you won't have to compromise on the city experience to do so. One underrated Ontario gem combines riverside sights and outdoor recreation with a charming downtown and plenty of cultural attractions: Cornwall. A smaller hub of just over 53,000 residents, Cornwall is unique in that it lets you add fishing, hiking, and kayaking to the itinerary alongside a walkable museum tour. Residents often mention that the atmosphere is peaceful, the prices are reasonable, locals are friendly, and there are enough restaurants, green spaces, music venues, and artsy attractions to keep you entertained. The city's convenient location is another major perk.
You'll find Cornwall, 114 miles northeast of Kingston and 80 miles southwest of Montreal, a.k.a the Paris of Canada, boasting vibrant neighborhoods, cute cobbled streets, and historic charm. Ontario highways 138 and 401 run through the city, giving you plenty of day trip options, too. The city's also located near the U.S. border, so you can realistically drive into town from several states, including New York, Vermont, and Pennsylvania. If a road trip is out of the question, see if you can catch a flight to Ottawa International Airport, one of the most convenient options that promises both a variety of flight options and proximity to Cornwall (the drive between the two usually takes a little over an hour). Be warned, however, that public transportation transfers aren't the most convenient, so you might need to get a rental.
Outdoor activities in Cornwall, Ontario
While Canada's reputation as a water lover's paradise stems mainly from it being the most lake-filled country in the world, Cornwall draws in nature enthusiasts with its access to the St. Lawrence River instead. One of the best ways to take in the picturesque views is to go on a hike through the city's Waterfront Trail. It's a multi-use space suited to hikers and cyclists, regardless of their experience. Bike rentals are available on-site, and the official website makes it easy to plan your route with detailed maps. The trail's Cornwall East section spans a little over 7 miles and usually takes more than two hours to complete. It's well-maintained, though, and even features a unique floating section. Between that and all the wildlife sighting opportunities, it's understandable why so many visitors rave about the beautiful scenery. Picture-perfect walks and runs aren't the only activities facilitated by the local waterways, though.
The St. Lawrence River is also a fantastic place to fish. Cornwall, in particular, is great for fishers and anglers who can expect to catch everything from bass and carp to muskie and walleye. Those who want to go out on the water won't struggle to find a boat launch, either. And if you want to take advantage of Cornwall's impressive collection of green spaces, Lamoureux Park is a great place to start a sightseeing tour. The Waterfront Trail actually runs through it, but it might be worth spending some extra time here. It features a splash pad, outdoor gym, playground, boat launches, and even a museum. If you're still not satisfied with outdoor adventures, make the one-hour drive to Voyageur Provincial Park. Tucked between Montreal and Ottawa, this is a scenic riverside park with beaches, camping, and trails.
Things to do in downtown Cornwall, Ontario
City trippers will love exploring Cornwall's compact yet attraction-filled downtown. This is a very walkable area with some cycling infrastructure as well, making it easy to map an entire car-free day. Start with a visit to Cline House Gallery. First built in the mid-19th century, the building now houses rotating exhibitions of visual art. Admission is free and visitors have described the space as "small but beautiful", the atmosphere as "welcoming", and the collection "vibrant". You can even purchase some pieces here as a unique souvenir. For a more playful experience, try Rush Hour Escapes. Located just a 7-minute walk from the Cline House Gallery, this is one of the top places to visit in Cornwall according to Tripadvisor. Keep in mind that booking a spot beforehand is mandatory, and you'll need to show up at least 15 minutes before your assigned time.
For history enthusiasts, the Cornwall Community Museum and Archives, another 7-minute walk southeast, is a must-see. Its permanent displays include artifacts from the city's creation in the late 18th century, the region's black and indigenous history, plus historic local productions. The space is small, but visitors compliment its "knowledgeable guides" and "rich history". Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.