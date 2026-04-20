Between Kingston And Montreal Is Canada's Riverside City With A Museum, Fishing, And A Walkable Downtown

As the most visited province in Canada, Ontario is home to some of the country's most beloved tourist destinations, from Toronto to Niagara Falls. But what if you want to take in the region's charm away from the chaotic tourist crowds? The good news is that you won't have to compromise on the city experience to do so. One underrated Ontario gem combines riverside sights and outdoor recreation with a charming downtown and plenty of cultural attractions: Cornwall. A smaller hub of just over 53,000 residents, Cornwall is unique in that it lets you add fishing, hiking, and kayaking to the itinerary alongside a walkable museum tour. Residents often mention that the atmosphere is peaceful, the prices are reasonable, locals are friendly, and there are enough restaurants, green spaces, music venues, and artsy attractions to keep you entertained. The city's convenient location is another major perk.

You'll find Cornwall, 114 miles northeast of Kingston and 80 miles southwest of Montreal, a.k.a the Paris of Canada, boasting vibrant neighborhoods, cute cobbled streets, and historic charm. Ontario highways 138 and 401 run through the city, giving you plenty of day trip options, too. The city's also located near the U.S. border, so you can realistically drive into town from several states, including New York, Vermont, and Pennsylvania. If a road trip is out of the question, see if you can catch a flight to Ottawa International Airport, one of the most convenient options that promises both a variety of flight options and proximity to Cornwall (the drive between the two usually takes a little over an hour). Be warned, however, that public transportation transfers aren't the most convenient, so you might need to get a rental.