Nestled In Wilmington's Midtown Neighborhood Is A Family Fun Park With Water Rides And Go-Karts
Located along the eastern border of Wilmington's midtown area, Jungle Rapids Family Fun Park is the perfect spot for a family outing. With 4.4 stars on Google, Jungle Rapids Family Fun Park attracts visitors and residents alike in Wilmington who are looking for fun activities for all ages. Its central location along Oleander Drive makes it convenient to add to any Wilmington itinerary, whether you're staying near the riverfront historic district or closer to the coast.
The park's biggest seasonal draw is its waterpark, which includes a lazy river, tube slides, splash features, and a large activity pool designed for little ones. Because Wilmington's humid coastal summers can be intense, the water park offers a fun alternative for escaping the beach crowds, especially for families traveling with children who prefer a controlled environment rather than the open ocean. Families can also leave and re-enter the waterpark throughout the day as long as they keep their entry wristband on — meaning that you can head home for a mid-day break.
Inside, families will also find activities that don't involve getting wet, such as mini-golf, laser tag, and go-karts. Unlike larger destination amusement parks that typically require a full day to see, Jungle Rapids is a smaller, neighborhood entertainment hub that makes it easy to combine with other Wilmington activities. For example, visitors can pair a morning downtown sightseeing trip with an afternoon romp at the waterpark before heading to dinner at one of Wilmington's best locally-loved restaurants.
Year-round things to do at Jungle Rapids in Wilmington
While its outdoor water rides attract plenty of attention in summer, Jungle Rapids offers year-round fun, too. This means travelers exploring Wilmington outside of peak beach season can still plan a family day here. Visitors of all ages will enjoy the 18-hole mini-golf course. Tickets are $13 per person, with kids 12 and under and seniors 60 and over receiving discounted prices. For another $13, thrill-seekers can race go-karts on Jungle Rapids' quarter-mile track or challenge the whole family to a game of laser tag in the Laser Force Arena. The laser tag area offers solo and group play, with themed games like "Shadows," "Highlander," and "Gladiator", and a seasonal "Torment Haunted Laser Tag" game available in October.
The mini-bowling alley uses lightweight balls and lanes that are smaller than traditional bowling alleys, making it a fun option for younger and beginner bowlers as well as seasoned ones. Athletic types can test their skills on the indoor rock climbing wall ($8 for two climbs), which offers two difficulties and reaches 30 feet high. For groups with very young children, the Kids Jungle is an indoor playground that entertains children aged eight and under. Because everything is contained within one property, Jungle Rapids appeals to different age groups, which is particularly useful when traveling with multiple generations.
Planning a day at Jungle Rapids in Wilmington
Because Jungle Rapids is located in the midtown neighborhood, it's a practical stop between Wilmington's historic downtown riverfront and the Atlantic beach area. The park is about 10 minutes away from Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina's best seaside town, with lively, spacious beaches. It's also just a 20-minute drive to Wilmington's Riverwalk, a North Carolina gem packed with locally-owned shops and food that was also voted one of America's best riverwalks by USA Today in 2026. For travelers flying into Wilmington International Airport, the park is only about a 20-minute drive away.
Jungle Rapids also offers food on-site at its Big Splash Cafe. The menu includes typical family park fare, like pizza, hot dogs, burgers, pretzels, and sodas. Adults can even grab beer and wine if they're in the mood. However, some reviewers have noted the park's food lines can be long. Luckily, the park's re-entry policy offers the option for grabbing lunch at a nearby restaurant instead. It's also important to note that many of the dry attractions require closed-toe shoes and don't permit wet clothes. However, there are lockers and changing areas on-site, so visitors can bring everything they need for both sides of the park.
The park's hours vary by season, which means that travelers should check the website ahead of time to see what attractions are open. There are different ticket tiers and bundle passes to fit varying itineraries — a standard all-day waterpark pass is $52, and dry activities are priced individually. That means families can spend an entire day at the park, or combine a half-day visit with trips to the beach or other family-friendly activities like Wrightsville Beach Scenic Tours' Pirate Island Treasure Hunt, a pirate-themed tour to Masonboro Island to dig for treasure, or a visit to Battleship North Carolina.