Charleston's Seafood Restaurant Overlooking A Scenic Marsh Is A James Beard Winner With Fresh-Caught Eats
Charleston, South Carolina, is known for its pretty harbor, historic buildings, and its romantic waterfront promenade. However, the Southern cooking there is a draw all on its own. If your mouth is watering for some seafood, there is a really cool Charleston spot that you may want to try out.
Bowens Island Restaurant may look like an old boathouse from the outside, but it has a major award to its name. In 2006, the restaurant became a James Beard Classic, a designation that celebrates "independently owned restaurants with timeless appeal." Though the original building burned down a few months after the restaurant received the award, it was rebuilt and is still going strong.
Right on the scenic marsh along King's Flat Creek near Folly Beach, the restaurant's interior has warm, very casual vibes. Though some reviews note that it can be pricey and the fact that it's largely self-service, most rave about the food. "Fabulous, the best fried oysters I've ever had, these were the perfect size, great coating, and cooked to perfection," one past patron wrote on Google Reviews. "This place was well worth the trip to South Carolina, and I can't wait to return."
The Bowens Island Restaurant experience
Bowens Island Restaurant, which opened in 1946, is very laid back, so you can wear comfortable clothes and relax. There is indoor seating as well as a covered outdoor patio. That may be where you want to sit so you can see the beautiful marshland as sunset hits.
You can enjoy fresh seafood dinners from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. If fresh oysters make you want to start singing sea shanties, you're in luck. These are served still clumped together if you order them steamed, and they're locally sourced while in season. The restaurant also serves a Frogmore stew, aka a low-country boil, one of the must-eat dishes while visiting the state. It's a one-pot meal with corn on the cob, shrimp, sausage, and potatoes, though there are variations.
However, the menu isn't huge. This place is all about fresh seafood, with platters where you can switch out your protein and sides like boiled peanuts, salads, crab dip, and shrimp cocktail. You'll also find a simple drink menu here of beer, liquor, mixed drinks, and soda or tea. It's not vegetarian-friendly, so keep that in mind. The restaurant does occasionally host live music, so if that's something you enjoy, follow them on Instagram. You should also note that Bowens doesn't take reservations and sometimes sells out of menu items. Finally, if you're visiting the area, make sure you pick up some of Charleston's must-buy items, like sweetgrass baskets and artwork from the Charleston City Market.