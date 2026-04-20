Charleston's Seafood Restaurant Overlooking A Scenic Marsh Is A James Beard Winner With Fresh-Caught Eats

Charleston, South Carolina, is known for its pretty harbor, historic buildings, and its romantic waterfront promenade. However, the Southern cooking there is a draw all on its own. If your mouth is watering for some seafood, there is a really cool Charleston spot that you may want to try out.

Bowens Island Restaurant may look like an old boathouse from the outside, but it has a major award to its name. In 2006, the restaurant became a James Beard Classic, a designation that celebrates "independently owned restaurants with timeless appeal." Though the original building burned down a few months after the restaurant received the award, it was rebuilt and is still going strong.

Right on the scenic marsh along King's Flat Creek near Folly Beach, the restaurant's interior has warm, very casual vibes. Though some reviews note that it can be pricey and the fact that it's largely self-service, most rave about the food. "Fabulous, the best fried oysters I've ever had, these were the perfect size, great coating, and cooked to perfection," one past patron wrote on Google Reviews. "This place was well worth the trip to South Carolina, and I can't wait to return."