Foodies In Denver Can Find A Slice Of New York At Colorado's Atmospheric Must-Visit Italian Eatery
In Denver's eclectic River North Art District (RiNo), you can find some great restaurants, and one of them is The Greenwich. With modern Italian fare and a chic interior, you can see nods to the Big Apple in the Mile High City in the decor. It's aptly named for the bohemian New York City neighborhood of Greenwich Village, and on the menu, you can find flavors of New York, as well as Italy.
The Greenwich first opened in 2021 by Delores Tronco, and in 2024, the restaurant pivoted to focus on Italian cuisine, per Westword. This makes a lot of sense considering Tronco's grandparents were from Italy, and Executive Chef Luke Miller has an affinity for making pizza. The restaurant has a big-city ambiance, featuring large sketches of New York's skyscrapers and NYC-focused books. Its urban industrial style is found through its red brick exterior, metallic light fixtures, and a fully-stocked bar with wooden details.
Denver is one of the best cities in the country for pizza, and The Greenwich helps demonstrate that title. All the pizzas are handmade, and the sourdough crust is made from an in-house starter. The dinner menu isn't very big, but fewer options mean the kitchen can focus on making things really well. The salads are made with ingredients from local farms, highlighting vegetables that are currently in season.
You can enjoy pizza and more at The Greenwich
For the main dishes, you can choose from a small list of pizzas, including pepperoni and hot honey with Hatch green chile sauce. There's also a handful of pasta options, like ricotta dumplings and duck ragu ciciones, all of which are hand-rolled in-house. One bonus perk is that there are options for those with dietary restrictions — they can make a gluten-free crust and use vegan mozzarella. That's not something that you can always find at a place that specializes in pizza.
The Greenwich has happy hour specials throughout the week at the bar, featuring snacks like meatballs and a ricotta calzone. For drinks, the cocktail menu has some creative options, inlcuding the coffee-vodka concoction No Sleep 'Til Brooklyn, and the wine list has some good options imported from around the globe, perfect for pairing. And if you have a sweet tooth, do your best to leave room for the cheesecake. One Yelp reviewer described it as, "Essentially a basque burnt cheesecake with olive oil and sea salt. It was cooked to perfection, and the olive oil was super high quality."
The eatery has established itself as a popular restaurant in the neighborhood. It has 4.7 stars on OpenTable and a 4.4-star rating on Yelp. One reviewer raves, "The service alone is enough to make us come back but the food just so happens to be OFF THE CHART." The restaurant has an outdoor patio that's open in good weather; it is first come, first serve, and reservations are available for the main dining room.