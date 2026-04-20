Foodies In Denver Can Find A Slice Of New York At Colorado's Atmospheric Must-Visit Italian Eatery

In Denver's eclectic River North Art District (RiNo), you can find some great restaurants, and one of them is The Greenwich. With modern Italian fare and a chic interior, you can see nods to the Big Apple in the Mile High City in the decor. It's aptly named for the bohemian New York City neighborhood of Greenwich Village, and on the menu, you can find flavors of New York, as well as Italy.

The Greenwich first opened in 2021 by Delores Tronco, and in 2024, the restaurant pivoted to focus on Italian cuisine, per Westword. This makes a lot of sense considering Tronco's grandparents were from Italy, and Executive Chef Luke Miller has an affinity for making pizza. The restaurant has a big-city ambiance, featuring large sketches of New York's skyscrapers and NYC-focused books. Its urban industrial style is found through its red brick exterior, metallic light fixtures, and a fully-stocked bar with wooden details.

Denver is one of the best cities in the country for pizza, and The Greenwich helps demonstrate that title. All the pizzas are handmade, and the sourdough crust is made from an in-house starter. The dinner menu isn't very big, but fewer options mean the kitchen can focus on making things really well. The salads are made with ingredients from local farms, highlighting vegetables that are currently in season.