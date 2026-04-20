Florida's Venetian Experience In Fort Lauderdale Is A Gondola Canal Ride Just Like Italy's

In the U.S., one of the closest experiences you'll get to feeling like you're in Venice is quite literally traveling to the "Venice of America," also known as Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Along the red-brick walkways of the city's artsy Riverwalk in Las Olas, gondolas – and boats that resemble a similar adventure — are docked waiting for passengers to come on board. There are two types of excursions you can take: Riverfront Gondola Tours and Las Olas Gondola. Both tours wind through the city's canals, reminiscent of those in the Italian archipelago. Along the way, visitors will see the lush greenery, large waterfront homes, and downtown's signature skyline. The boat rides have dining options onboard — whether it's brought from home or ordered at nearby restaurants. Locals and visitors can enjoy a relaxing afternoon or a dreamy evening on the sparkling river.

Gondola rides in Fort Lauderdale are an added highlight to an already buzzing city. It gives travelers an opportunity to see the neighborhood from a different lens, while making them feel like they've been whisked away to the waters of the Mediterranean. For 90 minutes or less, travelers will get a taste of Italian charm in the heart of sunny South Florida. No matter which tour you choose, each ride offers a unique perspective on the town's waterways.