Florida's Venetian Experience In Fort Lauderdale Is A Gondola Canal Ride Just Like Italy's
In the U.S., one of the closest experiences you'll get to feeling like you're in Venice is quite literally traveling to the "Venice of America," also known as Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Along the red-brick walkways of the city's artsy Riverwalk in Las Olas, gondolas – and boats that resemble a similar adventure — are docked waiting for passengers to come on board. There are two types of excursions you can take: Riverfront Gondola Tours and Las Olas Gondola. Both tours wind through the city's canals, reminiscent of those in the Italian archipelago. Along the way, visitors will see the lush greenery, large waterfront homes, and downtown's signature skyline. The boat rides have dining options onboard — whether it's brought from home or ordered at nearby restaurants. Locals and visitors can enjoy a relaxing afternoon or a dreamy evening on the sparkling river.
Gondola rides in Fort Lauderdale are an added highlight to an already buzzing city. It gives travelers an opportunity to see the neighborhood from a different lens, while making them feel like they've been whisked away to the waters of the Mediterranean. For 90 minutes or less, travelers will get a taste of Italian charm in the heart of sunny South Florida. No matter which tour you choose, each ride offers a unique perspective on the town's waterways.
Riverfront Gondola Tours
Riverfront Gondola Tours offers guests more of a riverboat cruise, allowing them to view Fort Lauderdale from the city's waterways. According to the company's website, tours run every two hours, starting in the afternoon and running until 9:30 p.m., and start at around $250. Up to six passengers can enjoy the intimacy of a private boat, and — if they so choose — eat dinner onboard, as well. The company asks that visitors call Casa Sensei — the Asian restaurant where the gondolas are docked — two hours in advance to order dinner separately to bring on board. While it's not typical Italian food, you can still have a romantic evening with this American take on the Venetian gondola.
Its premier docking location also provides guests with a more secluded, scenic view of Fort Lauderdale's sparkling canals that lead into New River along the Riverwalk. The company earned a 2025 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award, with guests rating it nearly five stars. "If you did Venice, Italia ... You need to do this tour. Even if you never went to Italia, this will be close to it!!!!" One guest reviewed. Whether you're a visitor or a local, these 90-minute sailings are a unique way for a friendly get-together or for an enchanting picnic on the water.
Las Olas Gondola
Las Olas Gondola most closely resembles the traditional Venetian experience. The vessels are styled like a classic gondola with a gondolier in a black and white striped shirt — a nod to Venetian culture. A two-person boat ride is $150 ($175 at sunset), according to the website, but it can hold up to six passengers, with additional guests costing $25 per person. Unlike typical open-air rides, these gondolas have a covered interior. They are also decorated with the Italian flag and accompanied by Italian music, making guests feel like they're really in the Boot. The Las Olas Gondola allows passengers to bring finger foods, wine, and champagne from home, as plates, ice, glasses, and a bottle opener are provided onboard.
Whether you want to glide across the canal as the sun sets or sail under the full moon, Las Olas Gondola offers a magical night for special occasions. Many visitors hire the company to carry out elaborate marriage proposals for an added cost, which echoes the romantic allure of a Venetian gondola ride. Similar to Riverfront Gondola Tours, it has also received close to a five-star rating on Tripadvisor, with guests noting that it's the best way to experience Fort Lauderdale. "The boat was cozy and comfortable and a cooler with ice was provided, it felt like we were in Venice!" One reviewer mentioned.
While it might not be one of the cheapest things to do in Fort Lauderdale, both companies' glowing customer feedback and cultural reflections on the Italian city make it an intriguing option to experience the city.