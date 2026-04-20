Grand Strand's Wooden Pier Is A Myrtle Beach Fishing Haven With A Seafood Restaurant

Myrtle Beach spans 60 miles of Atlantic Ocean coastline, so it's no surprise to find many of the country's best fishing piers here. The Grand Strand, as it's affectionately known, has at least eight piers that provide family-friendly settings for fishing, dining, and entertainment. One of these is the 1,200-foot-plus Apache Pier, South Carolina's longest pier and true Myrtle Beach icon. But it's certainly not the only one deserving of your attention. While it's not as long as Apache, Springmaid Beach Pier is Myrtle Beach's longest wooden pier at 1,060 feet. It's also a great spot for casting a line.

When it comes to fishing, the 36-foot-wide pier offers ample space for anglers to spread out. At its far end, the pier splits off into two arms perpendicular to its main section, creating a 110-foot-wide expanse for people to catch bigger fish in the deepest water. This is where anglers hunting for trophy-size catches congregate, and it wouldn't be the first time someone reeled in a record-breaker here. Depending on the time of year you visit, you can catch bass, flounder, Spanish mackerel, trout, bluefish, and Atlantic croaker.

Springmaid Beach Pier is a casual fishing spot most of the time, with rod rentals available at its tackle shop. However, it also hosts special events and competitions throughout the year. One of these is the Pier Fishing Clinic, which gives keen anglers aged six or older the opportunity to learn new fishing skills and techniques from certified instructors. The saltwater fishing lessons, such as rigging a rod and reel or tying fishing knots, are tailored towards beginners, so they probably aren't as useful for anyone with experience. The pier also sometimes hosts certain parts of the Grand Strand Fishing Rodeo, which has monthly events between November and October most years.