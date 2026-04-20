Grand Strand's Wooden Pier Is A Myrtle Beach Fishing Haven With A Seafood Restaurant
Myrtle Beach spans 60 miles of Atlantic Ocean coastline, so it's no surprise to find many of the country's best fishing piers here. The Grand Strand, as it's affectionately known, has at least eight piers that provide family-friendly settings for fishing, dining, and entertainment. One of these is the 1,200-foot-plus Apache Pier, South Carolina's longest pier and true Myrtle Beach icon. But it's certainly not the only one deserving of your attention. While it's not as long as Apache, Springmaid Beach Pier is Myrtle Beach's longest wooden pier at 1,060 feet. It's also a great spot for casting a line.
When it comes to fishing, the 36-foot-wide pier offers ample space for anglers to spread out. At its far end, the pier splits off into two arms perpendicular to its main section, creating a 110-foot-wide expanse for people to catch bigger fish in the deepest water. This is where anglers hunting for trophy-size catches congregate, and it wouldn't be the first time someone reeled in a record-breaker here. Depending on the time of year you visit, you can catch bass, flounder, Spanish mackerel, trout, bluefish, and Atlantic croaker.
Springmaid Beach Pier is a casual fishing spot most of the time, with rod rentals available at its tackle shop. However, it also hosts special events and competitions throughout the year. One of these is the Pier Fishing Clinic, which gives keen anglers aged six or older the opportunity to learn new fishing skills and techniques from certified instructors. The saltwater fishing lessons, such as rigging a rod and reel or tying fishing knots, are tailored towards beginners, so they probably aren't as useful for anyone with experience. The pier also sometimes hosts certain parts of the Grand Strand Fishing Rodeo, which has monthly events between November and October most years.
Enjoy some seafood near Springmaid Beach Pier
The longstanding pier, which survived a devastating hurricane almost 10 years ago and was rebuilt over four years later, is more than a fishing spot: it's a beloved member of the local community that's been around since the 1950s. "I almost cried," one local, Ray Cassidy, said to Grand Strand Magazine when reflecting on how Springmaid Beach Pier was almost destroyed. "It was just a lot of memories on that pier. It brings back memories from when you were a young 'un." Many people pay the $2 entry fee and make those memories with picnics on the pier overlooking the ocean. Others prefer to tuck into fresh seafood at the pier's restaurant, Southern Tide Bar & Grille.
The restaurant is located right before the main entry and has large windows overlooking the pier and its surrounding ocean and beach. Its menu offers a range of seafood starters, including Rhode Island calamari, coconut shrimp, and mussels. Once you've whet your palate, move on to a bowl of New England clam chowder, crab cake sandwich, or fish tacos. Seafood isn't for everyone. If you're not a fan of eating fish and crustaceans, you could always drive about 10 miles to Tavern in the Forest, a top-rated Grand Strand bar serving Myrtle Beach's best burgers and pizza.
Before lunch, you can rent a surfboard, kayak, or stand-up paddleboard from Jack's Surf Lessons and Board Rentals, which also offers surfing and paddleboarding lessons. People love the vibe and service at Jack's, which has a perfect 5-star rating on Google. Springmaid Beach Pier is part of the Ellie Beach Resort but is also open to the public (resort guests get a small discount). It's only 10 minutes' drive from Myrtle Beach International Airport, which has some of the lowest average airfares in the state.