Florida's Free Sculpture Garden In Orlando Is A Lovely Escape

Orlando is one of the best places in the world to experience family-friendly fun and attractions. However, while spots like Disney World get all of the attention, you don't have to spend an arm and a leg to have fun in the city. In fact, there are plenty of free things to do in Orlando, Florida, if you know where to look. One such destination is the Lake Nona Sculpture Garden.

Located just south of the titular Lake Nona, this garden spans over 50,000 square feet and offers some of the best visuals you can experience in Orlando. At the time of this writing, the garden has 4.8 stars and almost 500 reviews on Google, highlighting its near-universal appeal. Guests describe the place as "a hidden gem," where you can simply wander around, relax, and enjoy the scenery, all without the expectation of paying for something.

Although the garden is certainly a must-visit if you're an art lover, everyone can enjoy the world-renowned sculptures, which are all part of the Lewis Collection. One of the most famous pieces is the Charging Bull, which may look familiar to those who know about a similar sculpture sitting on Wall Street in New York City. The garden is stacked with incredible artworks from notable artists like Henry Moore, Fernando Botero, and Enzo Plazzotta. Whether you're an art enthusiast or just a traveler looking to unwind in a beautiful place, it's easy to appreciate the craftsmanship and beauty of the artworks scattered around Lake Nona Sculpture Garden.