Florida's Free Sculpture Garden In Orlando Is A Lovely Escape
Orlando is one of the best places in the world to experience family-friendly fun and attractions. However, while spots like Disney World get all of the attention, you don't have to spend an arm and a leg to have fun in the city. In fact, there are plenty of free things to do in Orlando, Florida, if you know where to look. One such destination is the Lake Nona Sculpture Garden.
Located just south of the titular Lake Nona, this garden spans over 50,000 square feet and offers some of the best visuals you can experience in Orlando. At the time of this writing, the garden has 4.8 stars and almost 500 reviews on Google, highlighting its near-universal appeal. Guests describe the place as "a hidden gem," where you can simply wander around, relax, and enjoy the scenery, all without the expectation of paying for something.
Although the garden is certainly a must-visit if you're an art lover, everyone can enjoy the world-renowned sculptures, which are all part of the Lewis Collection. One of the most famous pieces is the Charging Bull, which may look familiar to those who know about a similar sculpture sitting on Wall Street in New York City. The garden is stacked with incredible artworks from notable artists like Henry Moore, Fernando Botero, and Enzo Plazzotta. Whether you're an art enthusiast or just a traveler looking to unwind in a beautiful place, it's easy to appreciate the craftsmanship and beauty of the artworks scattered around Lake Nona Sculpture Garden.
Planning your visit to Lake Nona Sculpture Garden in Orlando
One of the best reasons to incorporate Lake Nona Sculpture Garden into your Orlando escape is that it's so close to one of America's most enjoyable yet underrated airports, Orlando International. The garden is just 12 minutes away by car, so it's easy to visit as soon as you get into town, or it could be the last thing you check out before flying out again. The garden is also part of the grounds of the Lake Nona Wave Hotel, so you could book a room and enjoy the landscape every day during your vacation.
It's not just the sculptures that make this place lovely, though. The grounds were planned by a team of experts, including art curators, landscape artists, lighting designers, and more. So, every inch of the garden was created to be both accommodating and entrancing, from the hand-selected palm trees arranged in a wave formation to the layout that allows guests to discover each piece hidden around the next bush or floral arrangement. At night, the space transforms into a colorful canvas, thanks to the lights hidden throughout.
Another compelling reason to visit the sculpture garden is that it's in the live-work-play Florida utopia built for wellness, Lake Nona. Since this area is relatively far from all of the big tourist attractions, you can have a blast while saving money and not worrying as much about crowds and parking. There's even the Nona Adventure Park nearby, a water-based floating park that offers a unique way to stay cool from the Florida sun. Whether you stop by for a quick stroll or linger among the sculptures, Lake Nona Sculpture Garden offers a surprisingly enriching art experience without a hefty price tag.