Downtown Phoenix's Stylish Four Star Hotel Is A Comfortable Stay Tucked In The Heart Of The City

The hotel's crowning glory is its rooftop terrace, one of the largest in the city. Set five stories up from street level, it features a heated outdoor pool and an open-air lounge and bar. As of spring 2026, it's under renovation, with an updated version set to debut in late December, per the hotel's website. In the meantime, guests can enjoy the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown's fitness center, which stays open 24/7, and grab a to-go coffee at the onsite Starbucks.

Go for an elegant meal or craft cocktails at the Dust Cutter, the hotel's modern restaurant and bar inspired by the colors and flavors of the surrounding desert. One popular bartender, Rhonda, has been shaking and stirring drinks for travelers and locals alike for half a century — there's even a drink on the menu, "My Darling Rhonda," named after her. The restaurant is open nearly all day, and the Dust Cutter Bar is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 1 a.m., with a daily happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m.

Nightly rates at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel fluctuate throughout the year, with the lowest rates available in November and the highest rates in February. The hotel is a 10-minute drive (or 20 minutes on public transit) from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, home to a unique mile-long "fitness-trail" with unique desert, mountain, and city views where travelers can stroll while waiting for their flights.