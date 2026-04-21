Pittsburgh's Unexpectedly Thriving Mall Is A Trendy Pennsylvania Gem With Bustling Shops And Restaurants

When malls were rising in popularity during the 1970s, they served a practical purpose. People saw them as an enclosed evolution of the traditional Main Street, a place to buy necessities like groceries and clothes or to find services like doctors' offices and barber shops. But today, roughly a quarter of Americans do the majority of their shopping online, and while brick-and-mortar stores have seen a resurgence in popularity in 2026, expectations for those stores have shifted. As Legacy Realty Pittsburgh CEO Herky Pollock explains, "Now the consumer, when they go out, they're looking for experience over anything else."

This is where Ross Park has consistently outperformed other malls in the region. In 2000, when the popularity of malls was just starting to wane, Ross Park invested $14 million into renovations that included adding a kids' play area. This was followed by a 32,000-square-foot expansion in 2008 to accommodate Nordstrom as a new anchor, a move that also attracted other high-end retailers like L.L. Bean and Tiffany & Co. Most recently, the mall filled the empty anchor space vacated by Sears with a Dick's House of Sport, adding active entertainment like a 30-foot climbing wall, golf simulators, and an outdoor track and sports field to the things it offers shoppers when it opened in 2024. Around the same time, it expanded the food court and brought in stores like Alo Yoga and Aritzia that don't exist elsewhere in Pittsburgh.

In short, Ross Park has evolved with the times and continued to invest in keeping its facilities up-to-date and aligned with what people actually want from a mall today. It's not just a place to shop. It's also a hub for dining, entertainment, and services that you can't get shopping online from home.