Sacramento's Iconic Yellow Bridge Has A Beautiful Art Deco Design And Pedestrian Charm

If I asked you to picture the Tower Bridge, you might think of the one in London. But for those more familiar with the Golden State, the Tower Bridge in Sacramento may come to mind. Spanning the Sacramento River, the iconic yellow bridge connects Sacramento's downtown riverfront district with West Sacramento. There aren't many bridges like it in the state. It stands 160 feet tall and spans 737 feet, with two soaring towers, and you can both drive and walk across this historic landmark.

The first bridge at M Street, where the Tower Bridge now stands, was built in 1911. As Sacramento grew, however, something larger was needed. The new bridge also had to accommodate larger ship traffic on the river, so it was designed as a vertical-lift bridge — the first of its kind in California, according to the Living New Deal.

The steel-and-concrete bridge was designed by Alfred Eichler and built in the mid-1930s. Eichler drew inspiration from the geometric shapes of the Art Deco movement, and the bridge is a standout example of the aerodynamic Streamline Moderne style. At the bridge's dedication, Governor Frank Merriam said, "California during the depression has been a bridge building state. And the bridge right here is the most beautiful."