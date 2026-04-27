Sacramento's Iconic Yellow Bridge Has A Beautiful Art Deco Design And Pedestrian Charm
If I asked you to picture the Tower Bridge, you might think of the one in London. But for those more familiar with the Golden State, the Tower Bridge in Sacramento may come to mind. Spanning the Sacramento River, the iconic yellow bridge connects Sacramento's downtown riverfront district with West Sacramento. There aren't many bridges like it in the state. It stands 160 feet tall and spans 737 feet, with two soaring towers, and you can both drive and walk across this historic landmark.
The first bridge at M Street, where the Tower Bridge now stands, was built in 1911. As Sacramento grew, however, something larger was needed. The new bridge also had to accommodate larger ship traffic on the river, so it was designed as a vertical-lift bridge — the first of its kind in California, according to the Living New Deal.
The steel-and-concrete bridge was designed by Alfred Eichler and built in the mid-1930s. Eichler drew inspiration from the geometric shapes of the Art Deco movement, and the bridge is a standout example of the aerodynamic Streamline Moderne style. At the bridge's dedication, Governor Frank Merriam said, "California during the depression has been a bridge building state. And the bridge right here is the most beautiful."
The changing color and lasting legacy of the Tower Bridge with a beloved annual meal
The Tower Bridge has retained its beauty since opening, even as its color has changed. Originally painted silver, it was repainted yellow ochre in the 1970s to echo the dome of the California State Capitol. Its function remains intact: The entire middle section of the bridge between the towers still lifts to allow larger boats to pass. With its distinctive design and engineering, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.
You can get good views of the Tower Bridge — a living piece of history — from downtown Sacramento. You can walk across it, too. Pedestrian pathways on both sides offer views of one of California's longest rivers and skyline, making it a popular spot for photos and a chance to experience a working lift bridge up close in the heart of California's capital.
For one night each year, the bridge becomes an open-air dining venue. Sacramento is known as America;s farm-to-fork capital, and in early September, that foodie culture is celebrated with the Tower Bridge Dinner. The bridge closes to traffic, and long tables are set up so hundreds of guests can enjoy a meal featuring locally sourced ingredients prepared by notable chefs.