San Francisco's Contemporary Art Hub Is A Vibrant Melting Pot Neighborhood In The Heart Of The City

San Francisco's South of Market (SoMa) neighborhood stretches from Market Street down to the water, and within SoMa, you can find the Yerba Buena district. It's in the heart of downtown and about a 20 minute walk from the Ferry Building along the iconic waterfront. This lively and diverse neighborhood is the place to go to celebrate art and culture, thanks to its museums, galleries, and performance spaces. It's also got some luxe hotels and good restaurants.

Yerba Buena was actually the name for San Francisco for a time. Yerba buena means "good herb" in Spanish, and it was a reference to the native mint that was abundant in the area. The district was built into what it is now starting in the 1970s and 1980s. It was a controversial project as it displaced thousands of low income residents, per SF Gate. "Activists pressured the City to guarantee that the Yerba Buena Gardens Project would include a public space for arts and community," per the Yerba Buena Gardens Festival.

The city followed through with the Yerba Buena Gardens, one of the highlights of this neighborhood. Built on top of part of the Moscone Convention Center, it's a mix of public green spaces and gardens along with public art and performance venues. There are guided tours twice a week through much of the year where you can learn more about the area's history, and you can go on a self-guided art walk to check out pieces like the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial and Fountain and the "PointCloud" light installation. And the Yerba Buena Gardens Festival features a variety of free cultural events throughout the year, like dance classes, speaker series, reggae festival, art installations, and more.