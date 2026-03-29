San Francisco's 5 Best Affordable Places To Stay On A Tight Budget, According To Guests

As one of the most expensive tourist destinations in the U.S., according to a GoBankingRates study, San Francisco, California, turns "affordable" into a relative term. While you might be able to nab a roadside hotel for under $50 in the middle of nowhere, San Francisco hotels are considerably more expensive.

I'm from the Bay Area and often travel to San Francisco for work. I usually stay outside the touristy neighborhoods — I prefer the area near San Francisco International Airport (SFO) — because I drive my own car. The following suggestions are based on guest feedback from Reddit, Tripadvisor, Google Reviews, and Booking.com, supplemented by my knowledge of different parts of the city. These aren't the absolute cheapest places in San Francisco, but accommodations I'd feel comfortable recommending to visiting friends or family on a budget.

Although rates vary significantly based on demand, location, and a myriad of other factors, most relatively comfortable, affordable stays start from $150 per night for a private room, including taxes and fees. However, most hotels initially display rates online without taxes and fees. These hidden costs can easily bump up displayed room rates by $30 to $50, so make sure the final price includes everything, such as the "guest amenities fee" in some hotels. To keep the price somewhat low, you'll likely need to sacrifice something, be that location, cleanliness, ambiance, amenities, space, or privacy. I've included estimated rates for the cheapest room at each accommodation (including fees and taxes), but you should take these numbers as rough guidance.