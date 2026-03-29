San Francisco's 5 Best Affordable Places To Stay On A Tight Budget, According To Guests
As one of the most expensive tourist destinations in the U.S., according to a GoBankingRates study, San Francisco, California, turns "affordable" into a relative term. While you might be able to nab a roadside hotel for under $50 in the middle of nowhere, San Francisco hotels are considerably more expensive.
I'm from the Bay Area and often travel to San Francisco for work. I usually stay outside the touristy neighborhoods — I prefer the area near San Francisco International Airport (SFO) — because I drive my own car. The following suggestions are based on guest feedback from Reddit, Tripadvisor, Google Reviews, and Booking.com, supplemented by my knowledge of different parts of the city. These aren't the absolute cheapest places in San Francisco, but accommodations I'd feel comfortable recommending to visiting friends or family on a budget.
Although rates vary significantly based on demand, location, and a myriad of other factors, most relatively comfortable, affordable stays start from $150 per night for a private room, including taxes and fees. However, most hotels initially display rates online without taxes and fees. These hidden costs can easily bump up displayed room rates by $30 to $50, so make sure the final price includes everything, such as the "guest amenities fee" in some hotels. To keep the price somewhat low, you'll likely need to sacrifice something, be that location, cleanliness, ambiance, amenities, space, or privacy. I've included estimated rates for the cheapest room at each accommodation (including fees and taxes), but you should take these numbers as rough guidance.
Chancellor Hotel on Union Square
Frequently mentioned among the top affordable hotels in San Francisco on Tripadvisor forums, Reddit, and area-specific Facebook groups, the Chancellor Hotel on Union Square makes guests feel at home in the heart of the city. Among the tallest buildings in San Francisco in its heyday, this 3-star stay dates back to 1914 and offers a taste of the past at an accessible price point.
Featuring over 130 rooms, most of which fit two adults max, this family-run hotel earns 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor, in part due to small touches. "I loved the free homemade cookies, fresh apples, and high-end coffee in the cozy lobby," enthused a guest on Google Reviews. "They truly went above and beyond and made me feel like an old friend." The location is also a draw for visitors. Union Square sits one block over, and the Powell Street Cable Car passes directly in front of the hotel.
Those who didn't enjoy their stay usually found issues with the small room sizes, lack of air conditioning, or staying in a loud room. For reference, the only time I've ever used air conditioning in San Francisco is during an unusually hot stretch in California's "Indian Summer," usually a few days in September or October. However, the price point is reason enough to sacrifice a few comforts. Expect room rates from $130 for a queen bed with a private bathroom, a bathtub with a bright yellow rubber duck (yes, you can take the duck home), and a mini-fridge.
Handlery Union Square Hotel
To secure a hotel with a heated pool, sauna, and gym in Union Square, you usually have to pay through the nose, but the 3-star Handlery Union Square Hotel is an exception. Cocooned in a courtyard, the swimming pool offers sun loungers and a place to relax after dark. The small gym features just enough equipment to maintain your fitness routine—treadmills, ellipticals, and free weights —while the sauna is private and must be reserved in advance.
Built in 1908, the historic rooms (the most affordable option) feature Victorian architecture, as well as modern amenities like a mini-fridge, coffee maker, and flat-screen TV. A block from Union Square, the location is incredibly walkable and near Chinatown, shopping centers like Macy's, and many restaurants. In the historic wing, guests report the problems you'd expect from an old building. For instance, some guests found the soundproofing insufficient, or stayed in rooms that felt dated rather than vintage.
However, for the price, most guests feel like they're getting their money's worth. "It was great, especially for the very reasonable price I paid. Very classy reception, and clean on the parking garage side too – felt very safe," per a guest via Google Reviews. Rates hover between $150 and $250 for the most affordable rooms. However, the hotel offers discounts for guests attending events like a Giants' game at Oracle Park or a concert at Civic Auditorium. There's also a 20% discount for California residents.
HI San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf Hostel
Showcasing views of Alcatraz and the Golden Gate Bridge, HI San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf Hostel is a step above your average backpacker experience. While the hostel offers traditional dorms, ranging in size from four to 20 beds, guests can also book private rooms with views across the bay. "I got the private room and if you stood on the far side of it you could see part of the Golden Gate Bridge. It's one of the best views you'll get for this price in the entire city," shared a traveler on Google Reviews.
Occupying a cypress-covered hill in Fort Mason Park, the location is one-of-a-kind. It's one of the only places in the city where you can stay in an urban national park; although campers can pitch a tent at Angel Island State Park in San Francisco Bay. Here, visitors can stroll along paths or sunbathe in the grass before exploring the city on foot or with public transportation. Lombard Street, the city's famous winding road, is only a 20-minute walk away, and you can reach Fisherman's Wharf and Pier 39 in 15 minutes. The hostel offers weekly free events, such as the Mission Walking Tour on Wednesdays or the Yoga at Grace Cathedral on Saturdays. Check the schedule here.
Dorm beds start from $36, while private rooms with shared bathrooms go for $110 and up. Guests use the common areas to work remotely or meet other travelers, while the hostel also offers laundry facilities and a kitchen.
Golden Gate Hotel, San Francisco
Situated on the border of the Nob Hill and Union Square neighborhoods, the Golden Gate Hotel, San Francisco, maintains its old-world charm without falling into disrepair. It's just around the corner from the California Street cable car and a 10-minute walk to the Cable Car Museum. A favorite among visitors on travel communities like San Francisco Travel Tips, this 4-story bed and breakfast was built in 1913, earning a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. Although the facade displays the Edwardian architecture typical of San Francisco, the interior reminds guests of compact flats in France or Italy.
With only 23 rooms, each one slightly different from the next, the hotel earns a 4.6-star rating on Tripadvisor. Afternoon tea and breakfast are complimentary, and guests appreciate the homey feel and resident cat, Skittles. "You could stay in the St. Francis for 3 times the price but you probably would NOT feel the sincere welcome of the decades-long established Golden Gate Hotel," praised a guest on Tripadvisor. "This very clean, and gently cared for 'nest' in a wonderful location will soothe your frazzled senses when coming back from the tiring excitement of touristy jaunts."
Small rooms with a shared bathroom start from around $110, and come with Wi-Fi, a TV, bathrobes, and toiletries. Rooms with a private bathroom (plus an antique claw-foot tub) offer slightly more space and start from around $150 per night.
Marina Motel
Situated in the Marina District, just off Highway 101, the 3-star Marina Motel is a top choice among families visiting San Francisco. Many of the rooms come with kitchens and multiple bed configurations, which makes traveling with children easier. In addition, the room rate includes free parking, a rarity in San Francisco.
Dating back to 1939, the hotel originally provided overnight accommodation (with parking) for people driving over the brand new Golden Gate Bridge. Still run by the founder's grandchildren, the motel offers rooms perched over small garages, nestled in a courtyard with bougainvillea vines and window boxes filled with flowers. Every room comes with a microwave, coffee maker, and mini-fridge, but the kitchen accommodations also have a gas oven and stove top, a freezer, and kitchenware. "My fiance and I took our teenage daughter and her friend to San Francisco as a spring break getaway. This hotel gave the girls their own room and their own beds, while my fiancé and I got a nice quiet space to ourselves! The price was unbeatable for having 2 rooms," praised a visitor on Google Reviews, where the motel earns 4.4 stars.
From the motel, guests can easily reach San Francisco's most iconic sites, but having a car is useful. However, the Palace of Fine Arts is a 10-minute walk away, and the motel serves as a starting point for exploring the nature trails at the Presidio. Rooms start around $140 per night with discounts for longer stays.
Methodology
To find the best affordable stays in San Francisco, I used my experience visiting as a Bay Area local and living in the city short-term as a jumping-off point. I scoured Facebook groups like San Francisco Travel Tips, and Reddit threads like r/AskSF and r/TravelHacks for affordable hotels I hadn't heard of or potential hidden gems.
Next, I dug through thousands of guest reviews on Tripadvisor, Google Reviews, and Booking.com, searching for hotels with convenient locations, clean rooms, helpful staff, amenities, and, of course, low prices. Then, I double-checked the prices using the hotel's official website. I only included hotels where guests felt safe, and prioritized walkable locations. Finally, all the hotels have at least a 4.0 rating on Google Reviews or Tripadvisor. When booking your stay, consider using travel guru Rick Steves' expert tip to find the most affordable hotels online.