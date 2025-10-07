10 Discontinued Carnival Cruise Experiences Passengers Wish Would Make A Comeback

Nowadays, Carnival is hard to beat for live music and comedy, but it used to be known for something far more extravagant. Few cruise traditions were as eagerly anticipated as the chocolate buffets that were once a major part of Carnival trips. Today, there is an extremely scaled-down version of the original chocolate extravaganza. Longtime cruisers often share the difference with new Carnival travelers online. One Cruise Critic user explained, "The one on the Miracle isn't like the one on the Valor.... they had, from what I recall... a chocolate fountain (melted chocolate, not rich at all) with some fruits, cheesecake, etc. But didn't have the extensive chocolate desserts, soups, etc like the one you may remember on the Valor..." Another said, "I know it's definitely nothing like it was years ago though."

If you do plan to check out the current iteration of Carnival's dessert buffet on your next cruise, be aware that it isn't available on all sailings. One recent Facebook user shared, "Pride did not have it 22nd thru 29th of June. Normally its on the last sea day during lunch time. Definitely nothing like it used to be though." It is worth noting that Carnival Cruise Line isn't the only brand to phase out or heavily scale back its chocolate buffet experience. Many cruise lines got rid of these costly buffets due to rising food costs and growing concerns about extensive food waste on board. Despite the nostalgia for truly over-the-top chocolate buffets to return to cruise culture, it seems that this is one tradition that has likely dropped anchor for good in today's world.