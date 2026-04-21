Fort Lauderdale's One-Of-A-Kind Gem Is A Vibrant Floating Florida Bar With An Exotic Theme

Fort Lauderdale is a city that thrives beyond its beaches. However, I was born and raised in town, and I constantly witness travelers only venturing to the sandy shorelines, completely remiss of its offerings at sea. One of these includes a one-of-a-kind tiki bar cruise — and yes, it's exactly as it sounds. It's a round tiki bar on a wooden platform with a boat motor attached. A captain guides you around the Intracoastal, allowing you to see Fort Lauderdale through a different lens. Food and beverages aren't included, but you are allowed to bring these items onboard.

There are a few companies that run these tours, but our recommendation (based on top Google reviews) is Cruisin' Tikis, Fort Lauderdale. From Puerto Rico to New Jersey, the company has tiki boats across the U.S.; however, the Fort Lauderdale "fleet" has a 5-star rating. Similar to the Jungle Queen — the city's longest-running river boat tour — the tiki hut cruise provides an experience rather than a tour. It transforms your South Florida day into a Polynesian getaway at sea. Leis are provided, and the vessel is decorated with wooden carved tiki faces, traditional to Polynesian culture.

The company offers sunset rides, daytime cruises, sandbar visits, and jazz night sailings, ranging approximately between $325-$731, depending on the experience and duration of your trip. The boat has a maximum capacity of six people, rounding it to $55-$120 per person at full occupancy. To stick with its exotic theme, floral attire is encouraged, as well as bathing suits for daytime travel. With good company, rhythmic music, and drinks by the sea, a tiki hut cruise is an incomparable way to see the city's fashionable streets along its artsy Riverwalk.