This Vibrant St. Louis Suburb Has A Walkable Downtown With Historic Charm And Shops

The dazzling city of St. Louis is filled with more than enough famous locations to fill up your itinerary. From landmarks like the Gateway Arch National Park — one of the only U.S. national parks contained entirely within a city — to the world-class St. Louis Zoo, there are plenty of interesting attractions that draw approximately 23 million visitors to the city each year. However, St. Louis is surrounded by towns that would make for a fun getaway, too. If you're looking for a charming area to shop and dine without the bustling crowds, look no further than the picturesque suburb of Kirkwood, Missouri.

This historic community is named after James P. Kirkwood, who helped plan and build the Missouri Pacific Railroad, which carried passengers west from St. Louis. Kirkwood was established as "a planned suburban community" in 1853, the first one west of the Mississippi, and it even earned the title of "Queen of the Suburbs." One of the oldest buildings in the city is the Kirkwood Train Station, built in 1893. The station remains in operation as an Amtrak stop, and its convenient location makes it the third busiest station in the state.

Kirkwood sits about 15 miles west of downtown St. Louis, making it easily accessible from St. Louis Lambert International Airport. It is also 7.5 miles from the friendly, affordable suburb of Manchester, a great option for a day trip while you're in the area.