This Vibrant St. Louis Suburb Has A Walkable Downtown With Historic Charm And Shops
The dazzling city of St. Louis is filled with more than enough famous locations to fill up your itinerary. From landmarks like the Gateway Arch National Park — one of the only U.S. national parks contained entirely within a city — to the world-class St. Louis Zoo, there are plenty of interesting attractions that draw approximately 23 million visitors to the city each year. However, St. Louis is surrounded by towns that would make for a fun getaway, too. If you're looking for a charming area to shop and dine without the bustling crowds, look no further than the picturesque suburb of Kirkwood, Missouri.
This historic community is named after James P. Kirkwood, who helped plan and build the Missouri Pacific Railroad, which carried passengers west from St. Louis. Kirkwood was established as "a planned suburban community" in 1853, the first one west of the Mississippi, and it even earned the title of "Queen of the Suburbs." One of the oldest buildings in the city is the Kirkwood Train Station, built in 1893. The station remains in operation as an Amtrak stop, and its convenient location makes it the third busiest station in the state.
Kirkwood sits about 15 miles west of downtown St. Louis, making it easily accessible from St. Louis Lambert International Airport. It is also 7.5 miles from the friendly, affordable suburb of Manchester, a great option for a day trip while you're in the area.
Explore the historic city of Kirkwood on foot
Nestled in St. Louis County, Kirkwood has a population of about 27,500 residents across 9 square miles, and the best way to explore the city is on foot. Kirkwood is quite walkable, earning a Walk Score of 89 out of 100, and it is also quite picturesque and full of cute places to stumble upon. As one Niche reviewer wrote, "The down town area is beautiful with many amazing restaurants shops, and activities. The city itself is gorgeous with lots of trees and beautiful homes."
The city has nine historic districts, four of which are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Downtown Kirkwood has over 100 unique shops, restaurants, and other entertainment options, all within walking distance of one another. Whether visitors plan to peruse Christopher's Gifts for unique decor and gifts, or visit The Kerry Cottage for its collection of Irish goods, they are sure to find something they love in one of these charming shops. Downtown Kirkwood is also where visitors can find The Magic House, an interactive children's museum that will keep kids of any age entertained. If all of the walking works up an appetite, there are plenty of restaurants to choose from, such as local favorite Billy G's, which serves "American comfort food with a twist." There are also plenty of bars, like the vegetarian-friendly One 19 North Tapas and Wine Bar.
Embrace the community's vibrant spirit
One of the things that makes Kirkwood so appealing is the friendly community. There are plenty of ways to experience Kirkwood's community spirit, like the numerous events the town hosts throughout the year. One of the most notable attractions is the Kirkwood All Seasons Market, located in downtown Kirkwood on Saturday mornings. This year-round, open-air market began in 1976, and it remains a popular place to meet locals, purchase fresh produce and goods, and listen to a different live music act each visit.
Kirkwood likes to celebrate its residents with a host of festivals and events, with one local favorite being the three-day Greentree Festival each September. Since 1961, this free event has invited residents and guests alike to Kirkwood Park to appreciate nature, listen to live music, and celebrate the community. From parades and dog shows to food and craft booths, this family-friendly event is one of Kirkwood's most unique experiences. The summer months bring the Making Music Summer Concert Series, where local and regional artists across various genres and styles perform in the park.
There is also the annual "Sweets on Every Street" each May, where local shops offer discounts on their specialty foods to encourage residents and guests to walk around downtown and try their treats.
Even if your visit doesn't align with the event schedule, there is still plenty to do in Kirkwood. For an abundance of activity, visit Kirkwood Park, a 92-acre park that features a playground, aquatic center, amphitheater, and walking paths. It is not too far from Brentwood Park, which is a little over 5 miles away in Brentwood, the walkable St. Louis suburb nicknamed the "City of Warmth."