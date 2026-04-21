Not Myrtle Beach, Not Hilton Head: The Best Beaches In South Carolina Are On This Tucked-Away Barrier Island

The best beaches in South Carolina aren't in Myrtle Beach, the iconic yet affordable destination named America's favorite getaway for 2025. They're not on Hilton Head Island, one of the state's top resort getaways, either. According to a survey, the dreamiest stretch of coastline in the Palmetto State is on Pawleys Island, a barrier island tucked away on the Hammock Coast.

The island community — both the small town and the island itself have the same name — took first place in the "Best Beach in South Carolina" category in the USA Today 10BEST Readers' Choice Awards in 2025. With a selection of beaches nominated by an expert panel, and then voted on by readers, the awards highlight some of the top places in the state to enjoy the sun, sand, and sea. According to the website, Pawleys Island earned top honors thanks to a few factors: easy beach access; a small year-round population; and optimal conditions in the warmest months for swimming, surfing, and sunbathing.

The island is located on the southern end of the Grand Strand, a 60-mile section of the Atlantic coast near Myrtle Beach, and separated from the mainland by salt marshes and accessible by a pair of causeways. Pawleys Island is a small place, less than 4 miles long and "mostly 1 house wide," according to the town's official website. But due to its calm atmosphere and beautiful beaches, the destination has attracted many famous names over the years, including George Washington and Winston Churchill, and calls itself one of the oldest resorts in this part of the country.