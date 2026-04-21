Between Destin And Panama City Is Florida's Panhandle Lakeside State Park For A Coastal Getaway

With about 175 state parks in the Sunshine State, travelers can easily find one offering a beautiful sandy beach or a peaceful lake. However, the Panhandle's Camp Helen State Park, nestled between the coastal Florida fishing city of Destin and the popular hub of Panama City, offers both. Located in Inlet Beach, a quiet town with the vibe of "Old Florida," this scenic state park occupies about 180 acres with prime waterfront on Lake Powell and the Gulf of Mexico (renamed the Gulf of America in 2025 by U.S. President Donald Trump), which are connected by Philips Inlet.

The property's history dates back to the late 1920s when the land was purchased by Robert and Margaret Hicks, who built a lavish lakefront lodge in 1931. After Robert's death, Margaret oversaw the addition of Rainbow Cottages, which were available for rent. After the textile company Avondale Mills purchased the Hicks' estate in 1945, the company's founder named the camp after his daughter-in-law, Helen. The property was then used as an employee summer retreat for over 40 years. After the camp was sold to the state, it opened to the public as Camp Helen State Park in 1997. Many of the original buildings are now part of the Camp Helen Historic District, which is listed on the National Register for Historic Places.

Today, the park welcomes visitors for a fun coastal getaway filled with lake and beach adventures. Travelers can explore the historic district, kayak and fish in Philips Inlet and Lake Powell, hike forested trails, and relax or swim along the white-sand beach on the Gulf. Camp Helen State Park is open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset, with a small admission fee collected via an honor box. If you're coming from out of town, the park is about a 25-minute drive from Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.