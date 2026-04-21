Sacramento's Vibrant Mall Is A Pretty Hub For Shops And Tasty Bites
In addition to unique museums and historical attractions like Old Sacramento, a riverfront district that dazzles with vibrant architecture, California's capital provides ample opportunities to indulge in retail therapy. The city is home to an array of shopping and dining hubs, such as Arden Fair. Located less than 15 minutes away from downtown, it's one of the hands-down best malls to visit in Sacramento. This two-story structure features high ceilings and a series of skylights that drench Arden Fair in natural light and offer a polished (and admittedly nostalgic) '90s look. Trees and other greenery line many of the corridors and common areas, further elevating this aesthetic.
Visual appeal aside, Arden Fair boasts more than 150 retailers where one can purchase everything from electronics to art and collectibles. "I went in planning a quick errand, but the atmosphere was lively without being chaotic, and the staff in several stores went out of their way to help," reads a review from Google, where the mall features a 4.2 rating from over 19,000 reviews. As shoppers explore Arden Fair, they can expect to encounter big-brand names such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Uniqlo (this is the Japanese brand's first and, as of this writing, only store in Sacramento), Apple, Pop Mart (famed for Labubus), and much more.
However, there are smaller specialty businesses, too. This includes Diva Fajas Colombianas, a top-rated, women-owned shop that sells shapewear, and El Palacio, which sells extravagant gowns for prom and other special occasions. Naturally, the food court is also a highlight for visitors.
Fuel up for your shopping adventures at Sacramento's Arden Fair
Although Sacramento, California's "City of Trees," has a thriving culinary scene, a day at the mall is arguably not complete without hitting the food court. The one at Arden Fair, featuring a nostalgic open dining area surrounded by various vendors, is situated on the second floor. Here, hungry shoppers will find mall staples like Hot Dog on a Stick, the pizza chain Sbarro, and Cinnabon, among others. Seoul Express is popular among reviewers on Google, who say that it is a small business. The Korean eatery is halal and serves entrees like bulgogi beef and BBQ short ribs, served on noodles or rice. A reviewer also notes, "Their soups and chicken are amazing and the kimchi is so fresh and light."
While some say the food court is small, there are other dining and treat options at Arden Fair like 85°C Bakery Cafe. The Taiwanese chain offers a variety of sweet and savory pastries ranging from buns to danishes. You can pair these with its specialty drinks like a taro lavender latte or a strawberry milk tea. With its brick-lined interior and wide selection of seating, you can use this nook for a quick shopping break. However, there's more to explore just outside of Arden Fair.
Market Square, situated next door, has additional stores and restaurants to include in your Arden Fair outing. The Cheesecake Factory, for instance, is frequently mentioned in the mall's reviews on Google. If you can't decide what to eat, the restaurant famously has a massive menu with just about anything you can imagine. At the time of this writing, Arden Fair is open daily, and parking is plentiful and free.