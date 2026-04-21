Sacramento's Vibrant Mall Is A Pretty Hub For Shops And Tasty Bites

In addition to unique museums and historical attractions like Old Sacramento, a riverfront district that dazzles with vibrant architecture, California's capital provides ample opportunities to indulge in retail therapy. The city is home to an array of shopping and dining hubs, such as Arden Fair. Located less than 15 minutes away from downtown, it's one of the hands-down best malls to visit in Sacramento. This two-story structure features high ceilings and a series of skylights that drench Arden Fair in natural light and offer a polished (and admittedly nostalgic) '90s look. Trees and other greenery line many of the corridors and common areas, further elevating this aesthetic.

Visual appeal aside, Arden Fair boasts more than 150 retailers where one can purchase everything from electronics to art and collectibles. "I went in planning a quick errand, but the atmosphere was lively without being chaotic, and the staff in several stores went out of their way to help," reads a review from Google, where the mall features a 4.2 rating from over 19,000 reviews. As shoppers explore Arden Fair, they can expect to encounter big-brand names such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Uniqlo (this is the Japanese brand's first and, as of this writing, only store in Sacramento), Apple, Pop Mart (famed for Labubus), and much more.

However, there are smaller specialty businesses, too. This includes Diva Fajas Colombianas, a top-rated, women-owned shop that sells shapewear, and El Palacio, which sells extravagant gowns for prom and other special occasions. Naturally, the food court is also a highlight for visitors.