Florida's Free Natural Springs For Swimming Are The Panhandle's Best-Kept Secret

The Florida Panhandle gets plenty of attention for its pristine beaches and emerald water, but this serene local's secret is just a little further inland. Quieter, cooler, and considerably less crowded than the beach, Pitt and Sylvan Springs Recreation Area sits about 30 miles from the coast but feels a world away from the tourist trail. Better yet, it's completely free to visit.

It's surprising that the springs have stayed a local secret for so long, but that's partly what makes them special. Sitting along a section of the Econfina Creek, they actually make for a great launch point if you want to go tubing, kayaking, or canoeing.

Pitt and Sylvan Springs make for a great day trip for anyone already based along Florida's Emerald Coast. For example, they're just over an hour's drive from Destin, a fishing city that's home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. If you're coming from further afield, Panama City Beach is the nearest major hub, served by Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, which operates direct flights to over a dozen major U.S. cities, including New York (LaGuardia), Chicago, Denver, and Houston. Alternatively, you can turn your trip to the springs into a road trip with a four-hour drive from Jacksonville, Florida's giant coastal resort city.