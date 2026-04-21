What Happens If Your Rental Car Breaks Down (And Who's Responsible)

Planning your vacation is half the battle, and transportation ties the itinerary together. In many cases, rental cars remove the stress of public transportation. However, if the vehicle breaks down, it could throw a wrench in your travel plans. In the event of a car breakdown, staying calm and clear-headed is key.

Preparation matters, and it starts before you even put the keys in the ignition. Before stepping into the vehicle, write down all of the emergency phone numbers you may need — this includes the roadside assistance numbers provided by the rental company. With these phone numbers accessible, you won't have to scramble to find them when you need them most.

From Enterprise – 2025's highest-ranked travel company for customer satisfaction– to Hertz, companies advise actions like turning on the hazard lights and steering the vehicle away from traffic to be safe. Then, call roadside assistance. The goal is to get you back on the road as soon as possible, which could mean towing the malfunctioning car and finding a replacement, or fixing it onsite. Most major rental companies, like Enterprise and SIXT, have 24-hour roadside assistance. If you find yourself in a dangerous situation, call emergency lines, such as 911, to assist. Do not attempt to fix the car on your own, but document the problem with photos and videos of both your car and any others that were damaged. Once the immediate issue is resolved, what happens next and who is responsible is where it can get a bit complicated.