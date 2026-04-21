Maryland's Bayfront State Park Under An Hour From Baltimore Offers Beaches, Fishing, And Nature Trails
Summer vacation is the perfect time to get out and explore our country's state parks. You can find ones with mountainous views, desert landscapes, and meadows full of wildflowers. However, if watersports are your thing and you're visiting the east coast, make some time to visit the 786-acre Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Maryland. You can do a little boating and fishing, take a swim on the sandy beach, and hike and picnic to your heart's content.
Sandy Point State Park is open from 7 a.m. to sunset all year long, other than Christmas and a short stretch at the end of the year for the Lights on the Bay program, when it closes at 4 p.m. You can get 24-hour fishing access, however. The fee is $4 for individuals during the week and $5 on weekends from May 1 through September 30, and $3 per vehicle from October 1 through April 30. Get day passes in advance during peak times.
The park is less than an hour from Baltimore, at 38 miles away. It's also only 9 miles from the pretty city of Annapolis with its old-town European vibes (though the park is technically within the borders of Annapolis). One reviewer on Google says of the park, "The place is calm, spacious, and super breezy, the perfect mix of sea views and shady trees." Sandy Point State Park is only around 29 miles from Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport. As Baltimore is one of the two U.S. cities named among the world's best layover destinations, it's worth spending some time here before you head out for your park adventure.
Swimming, boating, and picnicking at Sandy Point State Park
A park with the name Sandy Point is going to make you think about the beach, and there is one that is a mile long here. From Memorial Day through Labor Day, portions of the beach have lifeguards from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There is also a bathhouse so you can rinse off, with restrooms and showers. You're permitted to bring small sun shades that aren't longer than 10 feet and don't have closed sides. Basically, you have everything you need for a summer day. Plus, you can see the pretty Chesapeake Bay Bridge from the beach.
Boating is another great activity, as this park has 22 launching ramps and six finger piers. There is also a small craft launch at the south end of the park if you have something like a kayak or canoe with you, so you're not competing with the larger craft. There are picnic tables, including some with grills in the park, and the Marina store has grilling and picnic supplies from Memorial Day through Labor Day. While you're enjoying the sunshine, keep your eyes open for the late-19th century Sandy Point Mansion, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, and the 1883 Sandy Point Lighthouse, which you can see from the beach.
Fishing and hiking at Sandy Point State Park
If you love fishing and crabbing, there is nothing more relaxing, and it's the perfect activity at Sandy Point State Park. There are designated areas including rock jetties and a fishing and crabbing pier for just this purpose. You can even go night fishing if your party wants to. Make sure you have a Chesapeake Bay Sport Fishing License for anyone 16 and older. If you're fishing all night, you can leave your vehicle in the lot overnight after you fill out a form for it, either at the Marina shop or by the restroom if the store is closed. You can try for white perch, bluefish, croaker, catfish, and flounder.
There is the Sandy Point State Park Trail, which is two miles out and back, with a 26-foot elevation gain. This is a quiet area, according to AllTrails, though you should make sure to wear bug spray and do a tick check when you're done. The trail can get a bit muddy after rain, so pick your shoes accordingly. You can also try the Sandy Point Hut and Beach Trail, which is a .8-mile loop with a six-foot elevation gain. You might encounter runners on here, and you may have to navigate some sand. Both trails are great for birdwatching. You can encounter birds like the long-tailed duck, western cattle egret, and the marsh wren. The park sits right next to the Corcoran Tract, which has an additional four miles of trails to explore. Finally, since you're so close to Baltimore, it's worth exploring the city. Make sure you stop by the free-to-visit Harbor Wetland exhibit on a manmade island, right in Baltimore Harbor.