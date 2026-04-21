Maryland's Bayfront State Park Under An Hour From Baltimore Offers Beaches, Fishing, And Nature Trails

Summer vacation is the perfect time to get out and explore our country's state parks. You can find ones with mountainous views, desert landscapes, and meadows full of wildflowers. However, if watersports are your thing and you're visiting the east coast, make some time to visit the 786-acre Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Maryland. You can do a little boating and fishing, take a swim on the sandy beach, and hike and picnic to your heart's content.

Sandy Point State Park is open from 7 a.m. to sunset all year long, other than Christmas and a short stretch at the end of the year for the Lights on the Bay program, when it closes at 4 p.m. You can get 24-hour fishing access, however. The fee is $4 for individuals during the week and $5 on weekends from May 1 through September 30, and $3 per vehicle from October 1 through April 30. Get day passes in advance during peak times.

The park is less than an hour from Baltimore, at 38 miles away. It's also only 9 miles from the pretty city of Annapolis with its old-town European vibes (though the park is technically within the borders of Annapolis). One reviewer on Google says of the park, "The place is calm, spacious, and super breezy, the perfect mix of sea views and shady trees." Sandy Point State Park is only around 29 miles from Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport. As Baltimore is one of the two U.S. cities named among the world's best layover destinations, it's worth spending some time here before you head out for your park adventure.