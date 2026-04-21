Situated Between Chattanooga And Atlanta Is A Historic Georgia City With Art, Shops, And Outdoor Fun
While cruising through the scenic rolling hills of northwest Georgia along Interstate 75, travelers may be surprised to discover a historic town rich in creative energy. Calhoun, Georgia, may only have 21,000 residents, but it is packed with local community art, boutique shops, and outdoor fun for all ages. Serving as a cultural bridge between two creative hubs, Calhoun is located just over an hour north of Atlanta, known for its own quirky neighborhoods such as Little Five Points. It's also around 50 minutes south of Chattanooga, Tennessee's "Scenic City" that boasts its own flourishing, eclectic personality.
Before becoming Calhoun, the area was known as Oothcaloga Depot. It was named by the Cherokee tribe who inhabited the land where the Coosawattee and Conasauga Rivers meet to form the Oostanaula River. In fact, much of Calhoun's surrounding geography sits on Cherokee lands, which visitors can learn about today at the state park in New Echota, which became the Cherokee capital in 1825. Sadly, this area also lent its name to the Treaty of New Echota, which led to the forced removal on the Trail of Tears in the late 1830s.
The modern town took its current form in 1850, when it was officially renamed as a tribute to South Carolina Senator John C. Calhoun. Like many Southern towns, the railroad was Calhoun's economic engine, with the Western and Atlantic Railroad turning the settlement into a regional shipping hub. The historic 1850s-era Calhoun Depot now operates as a private event space.
Artistic heritage and flavors in Calhoun, Georgia
Calhoun is home to the 20,000-square-foot Harris Arts Center, set inside the former Rooker Hotel. Here, visitors can wander the art galleries or learn more about famed African American singer Roland Hayes at his on-site museum for free. The Arts Center is also home to the 200-seat Ratner Theater, which comes alive with the Georgia String Band Festival in March. This includes The Gordon County Fiddlers' Convention, where fiddlers, banjoists, and more battle it out for a share of the $2,000 prize.
Those inspired by the live music can head to Pete's Music City, a local fixture for half a century, to browse a selection of instruments, ranging from banjos to keyboards, or to sign up for a quick music lesson. The GEM Theatre, a restored 1930s Art Deco cinema, screens free classic films and hosts live events. Steps away, the quirky Pintage Antique Market was designed by local artist Pam Mills, who wanted to bring the Pinterest aesthetic to a brick-and-mortar space. At this antique shop, guests can find everything from furniture to unique artwork, and thanks to the ever-changing inventory, Mills says, "We are never the same store twice."
Calhoun Coffee brews specialty drinks such as the Cheesecake Delight, and they're known as much for their coffee selection as for their expansive menu, ranging from chicken and waffles to French toast and omelets. Meanwhile, El Rayo's Authentic Mexican surprises both locals and visitors with its traditional tacos, chips and queso, and frozen margaritas. Enjoying a local craft beer at the family-run Heavale Brewing Company is a fitting way to conclude a busy day.
Outdoor recreation with an edge of creativity in Calhoun, Georgia
Due to its location within the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains and adjacent to the Oostanaula River, Calhoun's landscape creates a scenic backdrop for exploring North Georgia. The nearby rivers are noted for their paddling opportunities, and the New Echota Rivers Alliance (NERA) leans into this energy, with guided excursions across 47 miles from March to November. Notably, the Oostanaula, Coosawattee, and Conasauga rivers are all part of the Paddle Georgia 2026 expedition, which takes paddlers through interconnected waterways over a 95-mile course. Of course, Georgia is a state filled with river adventures, including the urban whitewater course on the Chattahoochee.
The whimsical brainchild of local legend DeWitt "Old Dog" Boyd, The Rock Garden features a collection of around 50 intricate miniature structures built by hand with gemstones, pebbles, shells, glass, and other materials. This includes bedazzled, artsy recreations of global landmarks such as the Roman Colosseum and the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. The grounds of the Rock Garden also include a 1-mile nature trail that leads directly to a tranquil creek feeding into the Oostanaula River, which travelers cite as a peaceful place to reflect, relax, or pray. There is no cost to enter the garden, but the Seventh Day Adventist Church that runs the garden accepts donations.