Situated Between Chattanooga And Atlanta Is A Historic Georgia City With Art, Shops, And Outdoor Fun

While cruising through the scenic rolling hills of northwest Georgia along Interstate 75, travelers may be surprised to discover a historic town rich in creative energy. Calhoun, Georgia, may only have 21,000 residents, but it is packed with local community art, boutique shops, and outdoor fun for all ages. Serving as a cultural bridge between two creative hubs, Calhoun is located just over an hour north of Atlanta, known for its own quirky neighborhoods such as Little Five Points. It's also around 50 minutes south of Chattanooga, Tennessee's "Scenic City" that boasts its own flourishing, eclectic personality.

Before becoming Calhoun, the area was known as Oothcaloga Depot. It was named by the Cherokee tribe who inhabited the land where the Coosawattee and Conasauga Rivers meet to form the Oostanaula River. In fact, much of Calhoun's surrounding geography sits on Cherokee lands, which visitors can learn about today at the state park in New Echota, which became the Cherokee capital in 1825. Sadly, this area also lent its name to the Treaty of New Echota, which led to the forced removal on the Trail of Tears in the late 1830s.

The modern town took its current form in 1850, when it was officially renamed as a tribute to South Carolina Senator John C. Calhoun. Like many Southern towns, the railroad was Calhoun's economic engine, with the Western and Atlantic Railroad turning the settlement into a regional shipping hub. The historic 1850s-era Calhoun Depot now operates as a private event space.