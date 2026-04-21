Washington's State Park In The Shadow Of Mt. St Helens Has Forest Camping And Trails A Day Trip From Seattle

Seaquest State Park protects 505 acres of woods and wetlands in Washington's Cowlitz County. Unfortunately for beach-lovers, the park's name refers not to the Pacific Ocean (about two hours away), but rather to one Alfred L. Seaquest, who bequeathed the land to the state of Washington in 1945. Looking just at the landscape within the park's borders, Seaquest State Park has most of the natural features that make the Pacific Northwest so famous, including deep green conifer trees, temperate rainforests, and sapphire-blue lakes. Look eastward, however, and you'll see the singular landmark that sets Seaquest State Park apart from other, similar state parks in Washington.

Knowing nothing about its history, Mount St. Helens is a magnificent sight to behold in the Cascade Range, with a snow-capped summit ascending 8,365 feet over a lush green forest landscape. Mount St. Helens is best-known for its deadly 1980 eruption, which changed the landscape of the surrounding area fairly dramatically. Seaquest State Park is actually a living testament to these changes. Silver Lake, the park's central feature, was formed when Mount St. Helens' 1980 eruption dammed the nearby Silver Creek. Though not quite as famous as Mount Rainier's deep and ethereal Mowich Lake, Silver Lake does forge a similar "volcano-adjacent" profile as the ominous summit of Mount St. Helens rises above its horizon.

Seaquest State Park is a great way to experience Mount St. Helens' haunting beauty without having to attempt the dangerous bucket-list hike up to the Mount St. Helens summit. The park is about 50 miles west of the U.S. Forest Service's Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument, close enough to get outstanding mountain views, but far enough to avoid any mountain perils.