Washington's State Park In The Shadow Of Mt. St Helens Has Forest Camping And Trails A Day Trip From Seattle
Washington's Mount Rainier is a titan of the Pacific Northwest. Not only is this 14,410-foot stratovolcano a prime mountain climbing challenge, but the iconic Mount Rainier National Park offers Switzerland-like vibes in the middle of the Pacific Northwest. Further south, however, sits another notable Washington volcano. Though not as high as Mount Rainier, the infamous Mount St. Helens has a far more explosive recent history. And like Mount Rainier, Mount St. Helens has a gorgeous park sitting in its shadow. While it may not be a popular national park site, Washington's Seaquest State Park offers an unmatched view of Mount St. Helens and the amazingly rich landscape surrounding it.
Despite its name, Seaquest State Park is not actually located on the seashore. Rather, the park is located in southeastern Washington, about two hours south of Seattle and one hour north of Portland. Situated between Mount St. Helens and the Pacific Northwest's famed Columbia River, Seaquest State Park has remarkably brilliant scenery. Given its proximity to two of the region's largest cities, Seaquest State Park is perfect for a day trip of hiking and sightseeing from either Seattle or Portland. At the same time, Seaquest State Park's developed campground and unique overnight options provide visitors with excellent opportunities to spend the night in view of one of the country's most notorious volcanoes.
Seaquest State Park has superb views of America's most infamous volcano
Seaquest State Park protects 505 acres of woods and wetlands in Washington's Cowlitz County. Unfortunately for beach-lovers, the park's name refers not to the Pacific Ocean (about two hours away), but rather to one Alfred L. Seaquest, who bequeathed the land to the state of Washington in 1945. Looking just at the landscape within the park's borders, Seaquest State Park has most of the natural features that make the Pacific Northwest so famous, including deep green conifer trees, temperate rainforests, and sapphire-blue lakes. Look eastward, however, and you'll see the singular landmark that sets Seaquest State Park apart from other, similar state parks in Washington.
Knowing nothing about its history, Mount St. Helens is a magnificent sight to behold in the Cascade Range, with a snow-capped summit ascending 8,365 feet over a lush green forest landscape. Mount St. Helens is best-known for its deadly 1980 eruption, which changed the landscape of the surrounding area fairly dramatically. Seaquest State Park is actually a living testament to these changes. Silver Lake, the park's central feature, was formed when Mount St. Helens' 1980 eruption dammed the nearby Silver Creek. Though not quite as famous as Mount Rainier's deep and ethereal Mowich Lake, Silver Lake does forge a similar "volcano-adjacent" profile as the ominous summit of Mount St. Helens rises above its horizon.
Seaquest State Park is a great way to experience Mount St. Helens' haunting beauty without having to attempt the dangerous bucket-list hike up to the Mount St. Helens summit. The park is about 50 miles west of the U.S. Forest Service's Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument, close enough to get outstanding mountain views, but far enough to avoid any mountain perils.
Experience volcano-view adventures a few hours from Seattle
Seaquest State Park's scenic trails cover 7 miles of the park's fern-lined forests and fertile wetlands, with up-close views of the park's towering evergreen trees and several excellent Mount St. Helens observation points along an even gravel path. Seaquest even includes 1 mile of trail that is accessible to visitors with disabilities. The Silver Lake Wetland Haven Trail is an easy, 0.7-mile loop past the ravishing Silver Lake and several great shots of Mount St. Helens. Alternatively, the combination #8, #5, #6, #7 trail loop features 2.5 miles of deeper immersion into evergreen forests and beautiful fern groves. Hikers can also visit Seaquest's Mount St. Helens Visitor Center for informative exhibits on the nearby volcano.
As the national monument has no developed campgrounds, Seaquest State Park is a great spot for peaceful forest camping near the prominent volcano. Seaquest's campground is sheltered underneath a thick tree canopy, creating a "quiet" and "beautiful" forest environment, according to online reviews on the Dyrt. The forest campground has 52 individual campsites, including 15 sites with full hookups and 18 sites with partial hookups. Seaquest State Park also has five forest yurts available for rental, each furnished with a three-person bunk, a futon couch, an end table, electrical outlets, and a heater. Both the campsites and yurts are close to restrooms, shower facilities, dump stations, and picnic shelters. Camping fees at Seaquest range from $31 to $56, depending on the season and the campsite type. Yurt reservations range from $55 to $79 per night. Day-use parking at Seaquest requires a $10 per day Discover Pass. Nearby communities like Castle Rock offer more cozy lodging options in view of Seaquest and Mount St. Helens.