Florida's Appropriately-Named And Underrated Panhandle City Has Trails, Parks, And Seafood

With vacation destinations renowned for white sand beaches, the Florida Panhandle is a beloved part of the United States' Gulf Coast. However, the popularity of these beaches can sometimes make them crowded. Thankfully, there is more to do and see in this part of the Sunshine State. Venturing even slightly further inland can take you to vastly different atmospheres, and not just because of the change in scenery. Around 30 minutes away from the crowds of Destin and Fort Walton Beach is Niceville, a town on the Choctawhatchee Bay.

Specifically, Niceville is on parts of the bay known as Rocky Bayou and Boggy Bayou. This location gives Niceville a more secluded, homegrown feel with more locals than souvenir t-shirt stores. What this peaceful waterfront village does have in common with its white sand beach neighbors is the allure of the great outdoors. Greenery lines the bay in Niceville, as do charming boat docks. Get oriented with the town by strolling along the bay and watching the boats pass by. In doing so, you'll come across relaxing parks like Niceville Landing and Lions Park, both great places to catch sunset views over the water.