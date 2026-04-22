Florida's Appropriately-Named And Underrated Panhandle City Has Trails, Parks, And Seafood
With vacation destinations renowned for white sand beaches, the Florida Panhandle is a beloved part of the United States' Gulf Coast. However, the popularity of these beaches can sometimes make them crowded. Thankfully, there is more to do and see in this part of the Sunshine State. Venturing even slightly further inland can take you to vastly different atmospheres, and not just because of the change in scenery. Around 30 minutes away from the crowds of Destin and Fort Walton Beach is Niceville, a town on the Choctawhatchee Bay.
Specifically, Niceville is on parts of the bay known as Rocky Bayou and Boggy Bayou. This location gives Niceville a more secluded, homegrown feel with more locals than souvenir t-shirt stores. What this peaceful waterfront village does have in common with its white sand beach neighbors is the allure of the great outdoors. Greenery lines the bay in Niceville, as do charming boat docks. Get oriented with the town by strolling along the bay and watching the boats pass by. In doing so, you'll come across relaxing parks like Niceville Landing and Lions Park, both great places to catch sunset views over the water.
Swim, kayak, canoe, camp, and look for wildlife at Niceville's parks
For more outdoor activities in Niceville, check out Turkey Creek Park. The park's main highlight is the Turkey Creek Nature Trail, a one-mile ADA accessible boardwalk surrounded by trees, wetlands, and wildlife. Florida has destinations listed among the best birdwatching destinations in the U.S., and this part of the state is no exception. Keep your eye out for green herons, Mississippi Kites, Yellow-billed Cuckoo, and perhaps even bald eagles at Turkey Creek. The boardwalk also takes you to places for swimming, or you can float along in an inner tube. To kayak or canoe at this park, use the north entrance on West College Boulevard.
The Fred Gannon Rocky Bayou State Park toward the other side of Niceville has many of the same outdoor activities as Turkey Creek, but also offers visitors the chance to camp among the lush bayou wilds of the Florida Panhandle. Pitch a tent or hook up an RV to wake up just feet from the peaceful waters of the Rocky Bayou State Park Aquatic Preserve, a protected marine space in the Choctawhatchee Bay. The campground at this under-the-radar Florida state park is also close to the park's hiking trails. Look for red cedar trees, Florida anise, and seagrass beds on the trails.
Try bayou-infused seafood at multiple restaurants in Niceville
Back along the boat docks, you'll find restaurant after restaurant serving fresh seafood. At Wharf 850, enjoy po' boys, oysters, fried shrimp, and more while looking out over the water. Grouper is served in multiple ways at the award-winning Basil and Baxter's Kitchen and Cocktails. Try the grouper nuggets, grouper risotto, or grouper etouffee at this fine dining locale. Another waterfront favorite which topped the TripAdvisor list of best seafood restaurants in Niceville is The Local's Eatery. This restaurant capitalizes on its bayou surroundings with dishes like Cajun Bruschetta Mac and blackened shrimp.
Before you leave Niceville, pick up some things to remind you of your time here. At Artful Things Niceville, find locally made gifts and art or pick up the paintbrush yourself. Artful Things Niceville hosts guided painting sessions each month. Check the calendar for details. Then, if you're heading toward those nearby white sand beaches, grab a beach read from Salt and Story Books and Gifts. You can also buy fun apparel items for booklovers and home decor at this eclectic shop.