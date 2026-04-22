The Once-Thriving Former Capital Of Illinois Is Now A Nearly-Abandoned 'American Atlantis' With Eerie Vibes

No river in the United States has played a larger role than the mighty Mississippi. Cutting through the heartland and forming a remarkably fertile basin, it has long been central to trade, agriculture, and transportation – a vital artery for Indigenous communities as well as the earliest European settlers. Yet its grandeur has often been matched by its volatility when human involvement goes unchecked, as seen in the cautionary tale of Kaskaskia, Illinois' first state capital.

Sitting near the meandering confluence of the Mississippi and Kaskaskia rivers, the town's history began more than 70 years before the Declaration of Independence. Founded in 1703, it was a remote frontier settlement known to fur traders, the Indigenous Kaskaskia people, and Jesuit missionaries. With westward expansion, Kaskaskia bloomed into a bustling commercial and political hub, becoming the territorial capital in 1804 and Illinois' first state capital in 1818.

Church bells from France, old forts, and early settler manors are part and parcel of the locale. As you follow Interstate 55 south from Missouri's hub of St. Louis, the drive to Kaskaskia takes a little more than an hour. You'll notice that the only viable access to the small village is via a bridge through the hamlet of St. Mary, Missouri, as the original town site was largely submerged by the Mississippi, prompting settlers to relocate farther south – a shift that earned it the nickname the "American Atlantis." Now practically an island, both by state line and by geography, Kaskaskia adds its name to the list of once-thriving historic towns in Illinois worth visiting, along with New Philadelphia, the first U.S. town founded by a freed African American.