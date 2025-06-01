A Vibrant City Along The Mississippi River Is Missouri's Oldest Permanent European Settlement

There are plenty of stunning cities in America that are reminiscent of Europe. Holland, Michigan, for example, is rich in Dutch heritage, and Solvang, California offers travelers a bit of Denmark. Another vibrant city that history buffs should add to their bucket lists is Ste. Geneviève, Missouri. Located on the western banks of the Mississippi River, this place oozes with charm, as if time there stands still. The city — Missouri's oldest permanent European settlement — has a deep French colonial history, as French Canadians took root there way back in 1735. Even after France gave up its authority to Spain in 1763, Ste. Geneviève preserved its identity and traditional architecture, which you can still see there today.

To get there, fly into St. Louis Lambert International Airport, then drive just over 70 miles south. For those who plan on road tripping, Ste. Geneviève is approximately four and a half hours away from major cities like Kansas City, Indianapolis, Nashville, and Louisville. Hermann, another underrated Missouri town, is just two hours away.

Instead of a day trip to Ste. Geneviève, why not stay for a few nights? Audubon's Hotel Restaurant and Bar is a great choice that's close to all of the town's historic sites. The same goes for Main Street Inn Bed and Breakfast, where you'll receive everything you need for a cozy stay. The Southern Hotel also provides top-notch amenities and is housed in a unique, ancient building. If you're traveling with a four-legged friend, Microtel Inn and Suites by Wyndham Sainte Geneviève is your best bet.