A Vibrant City Along The Mississippi River Is Missouri's Oldest Permanent European Settlement
There are plenty of stunning cities in America that are reminiscent of Europe. Holland, Michigan, for example, is rich in Dutch heritage, and Solvang, California offers travelers a bit of Denmark. Another vibrant city that history buffs should add to their bucket lists is Ste. Geneviève, Missouri. Located on the western banks of the Mississippi River, this place oozes with charm, as if time there stands still. The city — Missouri's oldest permanent European settlement — has a deep French colonial history, as French Canadians took root there way back in 1735. Even after France gave up its authority to Spain in 1763, Ste. Geneviève preserved its identity and traditional architecture, which you can still see there today.
To get there, fly into St. Louis Lambert International Airport, then drive just over 70 miles south. For those who plan on road tripping, Ste. Geneviève is approximately four and a half hours away from major cities like Kansas City, Indianapolis, Nashville, and Louisville. Hermann, another underrated Missouri town, is just two hours away.
Instead of a day trip to Ste. Geneviève, why not stay for a few nights? Audubon's Hotel Restaurant and Bar is a great choice that's close to all of the town's historic sites. The same goes for Main Street Inn Bed and Breakfast, where you'll receive everything you need for a cozy stay. The Southern Hotel also provides top-notch amenities and is housed in a unique, ancient building. If you're traveling with a four-legged friend, Microtel Inn and Suites by Wyndham Sainte Geneviève is your best bet.
Ste. Geneviève's landmarks transcend time
Ste. Geneviève's biggest draw is its French culture and heritage, which is why you must see how the past and present collide there. Ste. Geneviève National Historical Park is where you'll find the largest number of French Colonial-style buildings, and one of its highlights — and its oldest structure, dating back to 1790 — is Green Tree Tavern. This is where people went to have a drink or purchase tobacco. It was also a Masonic lodge and an inn, offering travelers food and shelter.
Another spot in the park you can't miss is the Jean Baptiste Vallé House, built for Ste. Geneviève's last colonial leader. The iconic structure boasts pastel yellow walls with green accents, but its edifice isn't what captivates visitors — that would be the garden. Although a number of families inhabited the house until 2010, the garden has always bloomed with botanical beauty. Pack a small picnic, admire the fragrant roses, and soak in the tranquility before checking out the poteaux-en-terre-style Bauvais-Amoureux House.
Your next history lesson awaits at the Centre for French Colonial Life and the Bolduc House Museum. Discover how Creole culture was established in the area and check out exhibits depicting the French and Spanish colonial lifestyle. Make sure to tour the LeMeilleur and Bolduc Houses — the latter is considered a noteworthy example of French-Creole architectural preservation. Don't forget about the Felix Vallé House State Historic Site, either. The Federal-style building provides an insightful glimpse into early 19th-century society, when French traditions coexisted with American culture.
Lush nature and modern comforts thrive in Ste. Geneviève
A city as lovely as Ste. Geneviève is bound to have natural attractions. When you seek peace of mind, head to Hawn State Park to hike amongst pine trees and wild azalea-lined paths. Pickle Creek, which flows through the state park, is dotted with metamorphic rocks as old as 1.5 billion years. Explore more striking landscapes by taking the 10-mile Whispering Pine Trail, which opens to sandstone and granite bluff views. You can also cast a line to catch smallmouth bass and sunfish, followed by a nice afternoon picnic. Camping is available at the park, too, complete with electric sites, showers, a dump station, and other conveniences.
Despite its rich history, Ste. Geneviève is anything but stuck in the past. Come summertime, everybody flocks to River Rapids Waterpark to cool off. Whether you're spending the day with family or friends, it has something for everyone. Later on, continue your adventures at the Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary. Witness glorious wild cats, learn how they were brought to the sanctuary, and take pictures from the observation deck. On your way out, swing by the gift shop to see displays featuring tiger claws, teeth, and more.
Finally, enjoy a much-needed glass of wine at Weingarten Vineyard. Its red and white wine selection includes bottles from all over the world, from Argentina to Italy to France to New Zealand and beyond. Pair it with a charcuterie board, and you're all set. From there, make your way to Augusta, a dazzling Missouri city just outside of St. Louis that was America's first wine region.