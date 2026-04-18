This Lonely California Town Is An Almost Abandoned Desert Outpost With Wild History

California is the most populous U.S. state out there, counting upwards of 39 million people between its borders. However, roughly 68% of those folks reside in counties that spread along the coast, leaving huge tracts of inland country where things get a little more, well, lonely. Take the haunting ghost town at the Bodie State Historic Park, once home to 10,000 people but now more like a Western movie set. Then there's Loyalton, hailed as America's loneliest town, which sits amid the forests and peaks of the distant Sierra Nevada. And then there's Death Valley Junction...

Also known as Amargosa, or DVJ for short, it's but a pinpoint on the map of the big, wide, dust-billowing Mojave Desert. Just a touch to the west, the whopping 3.4 million acres of the largest national park in the Lower 48 — the Death Valley National Park — unfold in a mosaic of shifting dunes and sandy canyons. To the east, the NV-CA state line cuts across the largely unexplored heights of Shadow Mountain. Meanwhile, U.S. Route 127 runs to the north and south, leading through the badlands and peaks to equally remote outpost towns like Shoshone and Amargosa Valley in under 30 minutes.

If all that sounds like it's going to be a journey into the remoter, emptier side of California, that's because it most certainly is! Death Valley Junction is home to under four residents in total, and, according to Destination DVJ, is a place people visit specifically to disconnect from modern life. Others pass through for the intriguing history, to unravel the story of a boom-and-bust borax mining town, for hikes and adventure, and — of course — to visit the famed Amargosa Opera House, a supposedly haunted old hotel stuck out in the Mojave.