America's 'Loneliest Town' Is A West Coast Mountain Beauty That Was Once Nearly The Size Of Los Angeles

From secret hidden mountain settlements to overlooked beach villages, California holds a treasure trove of small towns. It even has its fair share of ghost towns. While travelers may seek out these quiet destinations for a peaceful getaway, there's one Golden State town so infamously overlooked that it calls itself "The Loneliest Town in America."

Advertisement

Sitting near the northern border of California and Nevada, Loyalton has the potential to be a popular small town destination. With over 800 residents, it's the largest town in Sierra County, and in the early 1900s, it was the second-largest city next to Los Angeles. Resting alongside State Route 49, which runs through the region's adventure-filled haven of Gold Country, it's also a mere 40 miles from the world's "Biggest Little City," Reno. Given its location and credentials, you'd think Loyalton would inspire more foot traffic. However, an underwhelming average of just 10.4 non-residents pass through each day, proving that a town can feel lonely even in a crowded state.