America's 'Loneliest Town' Is A West Coast Mountain Beauty That Was Once Nearly The Size Of Los Angeles
From secret hidden mountain settlements to overlooked beach villages, California holds a treasure trove of small towns. It even has its fair share of ghost towns. While travelers may seek out these quiet destinations for a peaceful getaway, there's one Golden State town so infamously overlooked that it calls itself "The Loneliest Town in America."
Sitting near the northern border of California and Nevada, Loyalton has the potential to be a popular small town destination. With over 800 residents, it's the largest town in Sierra County, and in the early 1900s, it was the second-largest city next to Los Angeles. Resting alongside State Route 49, which runs through the region's adventure-filled haven of Gold Country, it's also a mere 40 miles from the world's "Biggest Little City," Reno. Given its location and credentials, you'd think Loyalton would inspire more foot traffic. However, an underwhelming average of just 10.4 non-residents pass through each day, proving that a town can feel lonely even in a crowded state.
Things to do in Loyalton, California
Though Loyalton doesn't ask for pity, it wouldn't mind company. What better way to pay a visit to this lonely town than to stop in for a homestyle meal? Among the town's endearingly modest selection of eateries, you'll find charming locales like the Golden West Saloon Restaurant. The long-standing haunt serves comfort food classics like steak and mashed potatoes alongside delicious drinks, boasting a classic Americana atmosphere. Down the street, you'll find The Frogs-Ty (formerly known as Rhonda's Lil' Frosty), a charming little burger joint popular for its frosted milkshakes and warm service.
To bite into the town's history, visit the Milton Gottardi Museum. Inside, you'll find rooms filled with 20th-century antiques and Victorian furniture, hallway exhibits displaying military memorabilia and Native American artifacts, and a room dedicated to the town's historic Main Street. You can also check out their O scale train model, which tracks Loyalton's ranching and logging history through the years. The museum is open 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Friday through Sunday from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
Outdoor adventures around Loyalton
While its quiet roads are lined with well-preserved Victorian homes and historical barns, Loyalton's backyard is a wonderland of outdoor adventures. The Lakes Basin area offers a number of recreational activities, including hiking and horseback riding. Take a leisurely stroll on the Sardine Lakes Trail, a 35-minute out-and-back trail that boasts mesmerizing lake and Sierra Nevada views. If you'd rather someone else do the walking, you can saddle up at Reid Horse & Cattle Co. and take a guided horseback ride down the region's scenic forest trails.
When you're ready to call it a night, head back to Loyalton and check into The Gilded Drifter Inn, a 125-year-old mansion surrounded by an alpine meadow. If offers Victorian-style rooms named after famous authors, a library, and on-site dining. No pressure, but if you want to keep the loneliest town in America company, Loyalton would be happy to have you.