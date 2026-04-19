California's Biggest Amusement Park Isn't Disney Or Universal - It's The 'Thrill Capital Of The World'

When it comes to theme parks in California, Disneyland and Universal Studios often dominate the conversation. Each of these two California theme parks receives millions of visitors every year, whether they're drawn to the recognizable characters, exciting thrill rides, cinematic storytelling, or even the seasonal events on offer. However, neither of these parks has the accolade for the state's largest amusement park — in literal size — or for having the most roller coasters.

That distinction goes to Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, one of the best non-Disney amusement parks in the United States. This sprawling theme park is located about an hour's drive northeast of Los Angeles. Six Flags Magic Mountain opened in 1971 with only 33 attractions. Over the years, the park has expanded multiple times, offering new and exciting thrill rides. Today, Six Flags Magic Mountain boasts over 100 attractions, from rides to shows, and holds the record for the most roller coasters in one theme park.

For visitors willing to look beyond California's headliner theme parks, Magic Mountain offers a completely different experience. If you're a thrill-seeker looking for an all-day adrenaline rush, you'll want to head to the self-proclaimed 'Thrill Capital of the World.' One downside compared to Disney or Universal is that you can't necessarily go to Magic Mountain any day of the year. From August through April, Magic Mountain has limited days of operation. May through July, it's open every day.