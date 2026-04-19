California's Biggest Amusement Park Isn't Disney Or Universal - It's The 'Thrill Capital Of The World'
When it comes to theme parks in California, Disneyland and Universal Studios often dominate the conversation. Each of these two California theme parks receives millions of visitors every year, whether they're drawn to the recognizable characters, exciting thrill rides, cinematic storytelling, or even the seasonal events on offer. However, neither of these parks has the accolade for the state's largest amusement park — in literal size — or for having the most roller coasters.
That distinction goes to Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, one of the best non-Disney amusement parks in the United States. This sprawling theme park is located about an hour's drive northeast of Los Angeles. Six Flags Magic Mountain opened in 1971 with only 33 attractions. Over the years, the park has expanded multiple times, offering new and exciting thrill rides. Today, Six Flags Magic Mountain boasts over 100 attractions, from rides to shows, and holds the record for the most roller coasters in one theme park.
For visitors willing to look beyond California's headliner theme parks, Magic Mountain offers a completely different experience. If you're a thrill-seeker looking for an all-day adrenaline rush, you'll want to head to the self-proclaimed 'Thrill Capital of the World.' One downside compared to Disney or Universal is that you can't necessarily go to Magic Mountain any day of the year. From August through April, Magic Mountain has limited days of operation. May through July, it's open every day.
This massive California park outpaces Disney and Universal in size and attractions
The moment you get inside Six Flags Magic Mountain, something clicks: This amusement park is built differently. The skyline here is anything but subtle. No matter which direction you look, there are massive looping and twisting roller coasters. Some climb so high that it may feel like the park was designed upward as much as outward.
When it comes to size, Six Flags Magic Mountain is spread across 260 acres. Attraction-wise, the park currently features 17 roller coasters and a total of 50 rides. Clearly, Magic Mountain leans into volume. Attractions include everything from classic, nostalgia-tinged rides to high-intensity experiences. Like Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood, Magic Mountain also hosts various seasonal events, including Fright Fest and trick-or-treating.
Despite a large number of thrill rides and attractions, Magic Mountain is still a family-friendly amusement park, which comes with some potentially surprising strict theme park rules, including a ban on offensive language. These rules apply to all Six Flags locations, including California's Great America, a Bay Area's favorite old-school amusement park which is slated permanently close after the 2027 season.
The record-breaking coasters behind Six Flags Magic Mountain's thrill capital reputation
At some point, the nickname "Thrill Capital of the World" stops sounding like a marketing slogan and starts to feel more like a warning. Longtime fans might remember the 1990s television ad for Riddler's Revenge that featured someone running for a trash can to vomit after getting off the coaster. Magic Mountain has seemingly always leaned into the type of advertising that could briefly spike your cortisol before you ever get on the ride. The park has the accolades to back up its bold claims with several Guinness World Records. One of the most prominent is Riddler's Revenge, which holds records for longest stand-up roller coaster and largest drop on a stand-up roller coaster.
Wondering which is the most thrilling roller coaster? Many coaster enthusiasts, like Heartline Coaster and World of Immersion, rank all the coasters at Magic Mountain. They both agree that their top pick is Twisted Colossus. Twisted Colossus is a reimagined wooden roller coaster that blends classic structure with modern engineering. You have the nostalgic element with something far more unpredictable.
Six Flags' commitment to pushing the limits defines everything about the amusement park. It's not trying to compete with the story-driven attractions at other California theme parks. And, let's be real, it doesn't need to. Most visitors to Six Flags Magic Mountain are looking for a more adrenaline-fueled experience that feels unapologetically intense from the moment you arrive.