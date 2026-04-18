One Of The Best Birdwatching Destinations In America Is A Breathtaking Crane Migration Location In Nebraska
For avid birding enthusiasts, there's nothing more exciting than hunkering down in a quiet spot with binoculars and a camera to catch sight of elusive birds. Around 96 million Americans participate in birdwatching, and every rare find or perfect picture is eagerly shared with a community of equally enthusiastic birders. If this sounds like you, you have to check out Platte River Valley in Nebraska, which is one of the best bird-watching destinations in the U.S.
Just like highways get crowded during vacation season, aerial corridors also see millions of birds make their annual migration. The Platte River system is one of the most important waystations along the avian highway known as the Central Flyway. Around 500,000 sandhill cranes call this valley their home from February to April, stocking up on food and energy in their riverside Airbnb before leaving to breed in Alaska, Canada, or Siberia. While they spend most of the day at the Platte River Valley searching for food in nearby fields, they usually return to roost and engage in elaborate courtship dances by the river at dusk, making that the ideal time to snap a few pictures. Aside from sandhill cranes, 373 bird species have been spotted in the Platte River Valley, including endangered species like Whooping Cranes, Interior Least Terns, and Piping Plovers (via The University of Nebraska-Lincoln).
The Platte River's layout plays a big role in its significance to the avian community. The river originates in the western mountains of Colorado and Wyoming, becoming shallower and wider as it passes through Nebraska. These shallow waters and sandbars are safe spots for them to rest out of reach of predators, and nearby fields provide them with the food and energy necessary for the rest of the trip.
The best birding spots along Nebraska's Platte River
While migratory birds can be seen all over the Platte River Valley, some places take the spotlight for their proximity to the birds' roosting spots on the river. One of Jane Goodall's favorite bird-watching spots is Kearney, a small but lively town in the heart of the crane migration. With the amount of sandhill cranes landing here every year, pretty much any part of town with a river view is a good bird-watching spot. But if you want to mix bird-watching with some daytime fun, Fort Kearny State Historical Park is right beside the river, has an adjoining recreation area, and entrance costs $5 for adults and even less for children. Kearney also has a bridge on the river, aptly named the Cranes Viewing Bridge, where you can hunker down and watch the birds from over the water itself.
If you want prime viewing and a chance to learn more about the birds from experts, head over to Rowe Sanctuary in Gibbon, just a few miles east of Kearney. For approximately $60 per person, Rowe Sanctuary offers guided tours to see the cranes up close. You can also watch cranes, pelicans, herons, and more from the Plautz Viewing Platform, a public viewing deck beside the river.
Another known destination for sandhill crane viewing is the shopping and entertainment hub of Grand Island. The Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center lies just outside town and offers guided dawn and dusk tours, daytime driving tours to watch the cranes forage for food in nearby fields, and even overnight tours. If you prefer to go at your own pace, you can also check out the Alda Sandhill Crane Viewing Deck and the Sandhill Crane Public Viewing Roadside Turnout, which are free to enter and offer incredible photo opportunities.