One Of The Best Birdwatching Destinations In America Is A Breathtaking Crane Migration Location In Nebraska

For avid birding enthusiasts, there's nothing more exciting than hunkering down in a quiet spot with binoculars and a camera to catch sight of elusive birds. Around 96 million Americans participate in birdwatching, and every rare find or perfect picture is eagerly shared with a community of equally enthusiastic birders. If this sounds like you, you have to check out Platte River Valley in Nebraska, which is one of the best bird-watching destinations in the U.S.

Just like highways get crowded during vacation season, aerial corridors also see millions of birds make their annual migration. The Platte River system is one of the most important waystations along the avian highway known as the Central Flyway. Around 500,000 sandhill cranes call this valley their home from February to April, stocking up on food and energy in their riverside Airbnb before leaving to breed in Alaska, Canada, or Siberia. While they spend most of the day at the Platte River Valley searching for food in nearby fields, they usually return to roost and engage in elaborate courtship dances by the river at dusk, making that the ideal time to snap a few pictures. Aside from sandhill cranes, 373 bird species have been spotted in the Platte River Valley, including endangered species like Whooping Cranes, Interior Least Terns, and Piping Plovers (via The University of Nebraska-Lincoln).

The Platte River's layout plays a big role in its significance to the avian community. The river originates in the western mountains of Colorado and Wyoming, becoming shallower and wider as it passes through Nebraska. These shallow waters and sandbars are safe spots for them to rest out of reach of predators, and nearby fields provide them with the food and energy necessary for the rest of the trip.