Pennsylvania's Historic Suburb Outside Philly Is A Popular Retiree Spot With Vibrant Festivals And Unique Architecture

Although the "Main Street of the Main Line" is technically in Ardmore, Paoli has a lot to choose from when it comes to shopping and dining. Nudy's Cafe, a local favorite known for its colorful breakfasts, has hundreds of five-star reviews on Google, with former customers highlighting the pumpkin French toast, in particular. Be forewarned, however: they don't skimp on portion sizes. Just across the street, Cafe POM has a menu of classic Mediterranean dishes, and, according to one review, "You can literally smell the authenticity the moment you walk in."

Along with its close-knit downtown, Paoli is also known for its unique architecture. Some sites, like The Historic Waynesboro Grounds and Gardens, date back to the 18th century. The stone house, built in a classic Georgian style, once belonged to Revolutionary War General Anthony Wayne. You can still visit his home today, as long as your visit is between April and December, from Thursday to Sunday.

You'll also find the Warton Esherick Museum a short drive away, a 1920s-era artist's studio famous for its Expressionist design. The compound, which was constructed using various natural materials, was designated a National Historic Landmark for Architecture in 1993. "In all the homes, palaces, and historical places I've visited, this is the first time I genuinely loved the decor so much I started thinking about how I could incorporate these same elements into my own home," wrote one visitor on Tripadvisor. Make sure to reserve a tour in advance, as they tend to fill up quickly.